The midfielder limped off early in the second-half of the Reds' 2-2 draw with Fulham on opening weekend

According to the PA, the club are hoping the problem is not serious and he could return to action within weeks.

However, no official timeframe has yet been put on his return and he will undergo another scan later this week to determine the extent of the problem.

His absence will be a blow for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the injury list.