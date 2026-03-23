Liverpool facing another huge summer rebuild with club in near-turmoil

For years, Liverpool were the envy of most clubs in world football.

On and off the pitch, everyone was on the same page. Simply put, the recruitment team, using data and their contacts, would identify undervalued talent. They’d load their contracts up with incentives and pass them on to Jurgen Klopp. Under the guidance of the German tactician, they’d go on to prove themselves as one of the best in their position.

It was simple, really. In 2019, the Reds had five players named in the UEFA Team of the Year and that was with Mohamed Salah somehow missing out. The five players included an academy graduate, an £8million left-back signed from Hull and two players signed from Southampton. Yes, Liverpool spent a lot of money on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, both named in that Team of the Year, but let’s not pretend as though it wasn’t money well spent. And the duo were the exceptions to the rule at Anfield rather than the norm. It felt as though for a period of time, every transfer was a hit. Even Naby Keita, a £52million signing from RB Leipzig, played his part in the Reds winning every single trophy, despite failing to live up to the price-tag. Was he a world beater? No. But, for example, he left Anfield having played 129 games and won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. The point is, the Liverpool project was flawless. Everyone knew their role. Everyone executed it perfectly. A key part in this was the consistency the club had behind the scenes.

'The Liverpool project was flawless' with Jurgen Klopp at the helm

Klopp wasn’t going anywhere. The team assembled behind the scenes had been empowered in a way few clubs would’ve done, so they seemed settled. Players bought into it and happily put pen to paper on new deals every couple of years. This current iteration of Liverpool is completely different. As a result, they’re suffering on and off of the pitch. For the fourth time in five years, there looks to be major upheaval behind the scenes this summer at Anfield. It all started when Michael Edwards initially called time on his stint as the club’s Sporting Director. Julian Ward replaced him but lasted just 12 months. Klopp then drafted in Jorg Schmadtke to handle transfer deals before both men left the club in 2024. Edwards returned as the CEO of Football and with him brought Richard Hughes as the club’s new Sporting Director. His first act was to find a replacement for Klopp and he landed on Arne Slot.

Arne Slot is under huge pressure currently

The new-look Liverpool won the Premier League title and then went on a spending spree last summer, signing Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong for £400million. It was supposed to be a dynasty defining summer. Instead, it looks like it could well be the trio’s last as part of this Liverpool set up. According to reports, Slot’s role as head coach is being assessed after a disappointing season. The Reds lack a positive identity, they’re fifth in the Premier League table and have lost 10 of their 31 matches in the English top-flight. Every single player is struggling for form. Hughes has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal reportedly keen on the former Bournemouth transfer boss. Despite having 12 months left on his deal on Merseyside, there is a real possibility he could depart with his summer deals now being scrutinised. There’s a belief that he may have left Slot a little short this season.

Richard Hughes brought Slot to Liverpool

And the recent development that the club have shelved their multi-club model plans, there’s doubt over Edwards’ long-term future with FSG. He too has a little over 12 months left on his current contract and a renewal now looks unlikely. One of the big factors in his return was the multi-club angle and reports last week suggested he was ‘frustrated’ by the decision not to move ahead with it. In a single summer, the Reds might, yet again, need to find a new Sporting Director and a new manager. Who knows whether FSG would fill the CEO of Football role created for Edwards. And this uncertainty over what the future looks like no doubt impacts transfer decisions. It’ll impact contract negotiations too. The club recently tied Ryan Gravenberch down to a long-term deal but Dominik Szoboszlai is the big one right now. Courted by Real Madrid, the Hungary skipper is heading into the final two years of his current deal.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key figure for Liverpool this season

Is he going to put pen to paper on a contract for what would be his peak years without knowing what is going on at Anfield? Who will be the Head Coach? What will Szoboszlai’s role be? Will Liverpool be a Champions League club or are they going to be dropping into the Europa League from time to time? These are all questions that cannot be answered right now. But the longer this goes on, the more difficult contract negotiations are. Liverpool went from being the envy of world football to one that is potentially going to drop out of the Champions League because of how shambolic things are behind the scenes.