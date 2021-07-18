Jesse Lingard next club odds: Man Utd want to keep midfielder - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jesse Lingard is "part of Manchester United's plans", despite being 4/6 to join West Ham before the end of the transfer window, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lingard, 28, appeared as a substitute in United's 2-1 friendly win over Derby on Sunday. He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, enjoying a hugely successful stint, scoring nine and assisting four goals in the Premier League, overperforming his Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) by more than 5.0. Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) = Expected Goals (xG) + Expected Assists (xA)

“Jesse is a Man Utd player,” said Solskjaer. “He wants to fight for his place. "He has come back bright, bubbly, loads of energy, confident. Everyone saw what he did towards the end of last season at West Ham. He is still in my plans.”

Close on Sancho, no decision on Rashford Solskjaer also confirmed United were close to completing a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho while also clearing up some confusion over Marcus Rashford's ongoing injury problems. “I don’t think it is a secret that we have made a deal with Dortmund,” he said. “We are working on it. There a couple of things (to complete) on the paperwork.”

But the United boss said no decision has been made over whether Rashford will undergo shoulder surgery - despite recent reports. Rashford, who managed the problem throughout the 2020/21 campaign, is currently on holiday after helping England to the final of the Euros. “We are reflecting. We have to make the best decision for him on what to do with his injury. We have still not decided what the course of action (is)," said Solskjaer. Solskjaer also assured Rashford of his and the club’s ongoing support in the wake of the racial abuse he has suffered since his miss in the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in last weekend’s Euro 2020 final.

The Norwegian said: “We will definitely support him, Man Utd fans and football fans will support him. Just having the courage to step up to take a penalty in such as game is a win in itself. “The actions of some people are not reflective of the majority of football fans – or all football fans, (because) I don’t think they are football fans at all. Marcus is a strong boy mentally.”