Liam Rosenior at Chelsea odds: Ex-Hull boss appointed head coach on a six-year deal

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the club's new head coach.
He's signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge and replaces Enzo Maresca, who resigned at the beginning of January.
Speaking to the club website, Rosenior, who has been managing Strasbourg in France, said: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job.
"I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.
"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success."
In response to the news, Sky Bet have created a number of specials focusing on Rosenior's time at the club.
The shortest of those is the 4/11 for him still to be the Chelsea manager of the final day of July, with 13/8 on offer that he departs before then.
Maresca lasted 549 days in the job with Mauricio Pochettino staying in the post for 325 days. Graham Potter, who managed a win ratio of just 38.7%, was still given a total of 206 days and 31 games.
Other short-priced selections focus on a tough remainder of the season for Chelsea. Evens is on offer that they fail to finish in the top five with 9/4 for them falling out of the top six.
That said, the same 9/4 price is available on Rosenior guiding them to a trophy before June. Chelsea still have the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup as possible avenues for success.
Chelsea travel to Fulham on Wednesday night, before a trip to Charlton in the FA Cup and then the visit of Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.
It's made a 7/2 chance that Rosenior guides them to victory in his first three Premier League games at the helm (Fulham, followed by Brentford at home and Crystal Palace away), with 100/1 on offer that the trio of outings ends in defeats.
An unbeaten run for the rest of the league campaign is made a 66/1 shot.
Odds correct at 11:30 GMT (06/01/26)
