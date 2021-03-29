Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Robert Lewandowski in action for Poland

Robert Lewandowski: Poland captain to miss England game due to injury

By Sporting Life
11:44 · MON March 29, 2021

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier with England due to a knee injury.

The 32-year-old is Poland’s captain and all-time record goalscorer, having struck 66 times in 118 caps.

Lewandowski had been highlighted by England boss Gareth Southgate as the dangerman ahead of the Group I clash at Wembley – but the Polish FA confirmed on Monday morning that the Bayern Munich striker will sit out the game.

“Robert Lewandowski will not play in Wednesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying match against England in London due to an injury,” a statement on its website read.

“Clinical and imaging studies have shown damage to the collateral ligament of the right knee. The short time remaining until the next match of the national team excludes the participation of the national team captain in this match.

“This would carry too much risk of aggravating the injury. This decision is the only right one, bearing in mind the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

“Treatment of this type of injury usually lasts from five to 10 days. Therefore, Robert Lewandowski will return to the club, where he will undergo further rehabilitation.”

Lewandowski has already scored three goals from their opening two qualifying games for Qatar 2022 – netting a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw in Hungary and grabbing a brace in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Andorra.

The eight-time Bundesliga winner has faced England twice in the past and has yet to score past the Three Lions, who sit top of the qualifying group after picking up maximum points from their first two games.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips