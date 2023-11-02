Leicester vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home evs | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/2

This should be a humdinger at the King Power Stadium. The two ante-post favourites for the title meet for the first time since getting relegated together from the Premier League.

Leicester started the campaign 4/1 to top the pile and after winning 13 of their opening 14 games are into 4/9. Leeds, 14 points off the pace, are out to 15/2 which is why this has a whiff of a must win for the visitors. Daniel Farke’s side certainly have enough offensive quality to cause the Foxes some issues. Enzo Maresca won’t compromise his approach, regardless of the opponents, which is why goals could be plentiful in Leicestershire.

What are the best bets?

In a competitive field, CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE has emerged as Leeds' chief creator. The Dutchman tops their charts for goals and assists having had a direct hand in 10 of United’s goals this campaign. Summerville hit the double double in the 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield, twice setting up Dan James as well as hitting a brace himself. Having begun on the bench at Stoke, it means he has scored back-to-back braces in his last two starts, the other coming in a 3-2 win at Carrow Road. At 9/2, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big; the same bet is as short as 11/4 with other firms. CLICK HERE to back Crysencio Summerville to score anytime with Sky Bet

PATRICK BAMFORD MISSES! ❌ pic.twitter.com/Sxi7D1lPUk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 25, 2023

It is also worth noting Summerville was originally in line to take his side's last penalty before Patrick Bamford took the ball from his grasp and skyed the spot kick. With Joël Piroe on the pitch at the time, it seems Summerville’s compatriot has relinquished penalty duty.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke

The only Championship side within the same region as Leicester is Ipswich and Leeds edged a seven goal thriller at Portman Road earlier this season. Including that match, Leeds have scored three or more goals on five occasions and given the Foxes' uncompromising tactics, this could be a shoot-out. Score prediction: Leicester 1-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)

Team news

Enzo Maresca celebrates at full time of Leicester's win over Sunderland

Maresca remains without Wilfred Ndidi. Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira and Kelechi Iheanacho should all be recalled to the side. The latter will be flanked by Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, the trio having a combined total of nine goals and five assists this season. Following injury scares, Joe Rodon and Crysencio Summerville were doubts for the trip to the King Power but will be fit to start, meaning Farke could stick with the same XI for a second game in a row.

Predicted line-ups Leicester: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira; Casadei, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Iheanacho, Mavididi Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter

Match facts Leicester City have won their last two home league games against Leeds United, winning 1-0 in March 2022 and 2-0 in October 2022.

Leeds have won just one of their last nine league matches against Leicester (D4 L4), a 3-1 away win in January 2021 under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leicester have won each of their last nine league games, the club’s joint-longest run in the Football League, previously doing so in February 2014, also in the Championship. Indeed, the Foxes could also be only the second side in the second tier to win as many as 14 of their first 15 games to begin a season after Bristol City in 1905/06.

Leeds have won four of their last five league games (L1), one more than their first nine league games of the season (W3 D4 L2), though they have lost two of their last three on the road (W1).

Only Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (11) has been involved in more Championship goals this season than Leeds’ Crysencio Summerville (10 – 6 goals, 4 assists), with eight of those involvements coming in his last five appearances (5 goals, 3 assists). Odds correct 1400 BST (02/11/23)