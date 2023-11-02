Leicester vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Crysencio Summerville to score anytime at 9/2 (Betfair, PaddyPower)
This should be a humdinger at the King Power Stadium. The two ante-post favourites for the title meet for the first time since getting relegated together from the Premier League.
Leicester started the campaign 4/1 to top the pile and after winning 13 of their opening 14 games are into 4/9. Leeds, 14 points off the pace, are out to 15/2 which is why this has a whiff of a must win for the visitors.
Daniel Farke’s side certainly have enough offensive quality to cause the Foxes some issues. Enzo Maresca won’t compromise his approach, regardless of the opponents, which is why goals could be plentiful in Leicestershire.
In a competitive field, CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE has emerged as Leeds' chief creator.
The Dutchman tops their charts for goals and assists having had a direct hand in 10 of United’s goals this campaign.
Summerville hit the double double in the 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield, twice setting up Dan James as well as hitting a brace himself.
Having begun on the bench at Stoke, it means he has scored back-to-back braces in his last two starts, the other coming in a 3-2 win at Carrow Road.
At 9/2, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big; the same bet is as short as 11/4 with other firms.
It is also worth noting Summerville was originally in line to take his side's last penalty before Patrick Bamford took the ball from his grasp and skyed the spot kick.
With Joël Piroe on the pitch at the time, it seems Summerville’s compatriot has relinquished penalty duty.
The only Championship side within the same region as Leicester is Ipswich and Leeds edged a seven goal thriller at Portman Road earlier this season.
Including that match, Leeds have scored three or more goals on five occasions and given the Foxes' uncompromising tactics, this could be a shoot-out.
Score prediction: Leicester 1-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)
Maresca remains without Wilfred Ndidi. Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira and Kelechi Iheanacho should all be recalled to the side.
The latter will be flanked by Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, the trio having a combined total of nine goals and five assists this season.
Following injury scares, Joe Rodon and Crysencio Summerville were doubts for the trip to the King Power but will be fit to start, meaning Farke could stick with the same XI for a second game in a row.
Leicester: Hermansen; Justin, Vestergaard, Faes, Pereira; Casadei, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Iheanacho, Mavididi
Leeds: Meslier; Shackleton, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter
