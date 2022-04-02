Leicester City host PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and our tipster Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Leicester to win and Both Teams to Score at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leicester are a team on the up having recorded six wins across their past 10 matches in all competitions. In their most recent fixture, a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, they matched the Red Devils across the pitch, and even edged the expected goals match-up 1.22 to 1.16. Still, the Foxes remain 10th in the Premier League table and their best hope of Europa League qualification for next season is through winning this competition. Brendon Rodgers' side are being priced up at 3/1 to lift this trophy in May, putting them in joint-favouritism alongside Roma and Marseille. Expect the Premier League outfit to put all their eggs in the Europa Conference League basket then, now that we’ve hit the quarter-final stage.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Leicester's last eight opponents PSV are currently on a hot streak, having gone unbeaten across their past 13 matches. That stat though does hide a rather disappointing draw away to FC Twente last time out. Roger Schmidt's side found themselves three goals down, hitting back to finish the game 3-3 despite losing the xG battle 2.51 to 1.63. Dropped points mean PSV now sit four points behind Eredivisie leaders Ajax. The Europa Conference League and the final of the KNVB Cup remain their best chances for silverware this term. Like Leicester, PSV dropped into this competition from the Europa League group stages. Excluding qualifiers, they have won just four of their 10 European games this season.

However, the Dutch giants are high scorers in this competition. Having recorded a 4-4 draw at home to FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their last-16 tie, PSV went to Denmark and posted a 4-0 victory to reach this stage. You have to go all the way back to December 9 for the last time PSV failed to score inside 90 minutes, a 3-0 Europa League group stage loss to Real Sociedad. Both teams to score has come through in each of Leicester’s past three matches, and seven of their nine matches in Europe this season. While at home, Leicester should have the advantage over PSV, the Foxes have not lost at the King Power in all competitions since early January. As such, LEICESTER TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a good bet at 3/1 (general). CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet

Leicester v PSV best bets and score prediction 1pt Leicester to win and BTTS 'Yes' at 3/1 (General) Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 PSV (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (05/04/21)