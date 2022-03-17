West Ham are in the quarter finals of the Europa League, taking on Lyon. Thursday night sees the first leg, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1.5pts West Ham to win at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham are just two games away from a Europa League semi-final, most likely against Barcelona, which my brain is still trying to compute. The job David Moyes has done at the London Stadium is nothing short of remarkable, and I do think the Hammers should be favoured to progress past French side Lyon over two legs. Lyon were Champions League regulars up until a few years ago, and though they boast some excellent individuals, ultimately they are on the decline, sitting a deserved ninth in Ligue 1 with just eight games to play. The Europa League route looks to be their only way back into European football next season, so there is a lot on the line for Les Gones as they head to London.

What they will face in England's capital though, is one of the most awkward opponents the Premier League can offer - outside the current top three. The Hammers showcased against Sevilla in the last round the kind of steeliness they have within their ranks, but also the explosive attacking power of the team, creating plenty of chances against one of Spain's meanest defences (2-leg xG: WHU 3.57 - 2.32 SEV). That is something they have done brilliantly in Europe this term, averaging 1.96 xGF and 0.96 xGA per game, and against a weaker defensive outfit here, they can create plenty of opportunities.

Lyon have allowed an average of 1.35 xGA per game domestically, which ranks them as the fifth worst defensive team in Ligue 1, meaning West Ham should fancy their chances here. Admittedly, the French side have been steady in this competition so far, but were untested in the group stage (Rangers, Brondby, Sparta Prague) before squeezing past a Porto side in the midst of a serious title scrap in Portugal. There is no question that Lyon have the individual quality to hurt West Ham, but the Hammers are a better team in my opinion, and should be shorter than 21/20 to win this first leg, making WEST HAM TO WIN the selection here. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win with Sky Bet They should be able to keep Lyon at arms length in this home game, while being able to exploit what is a fragile defence, enabling them to take a lead into the second leg in France.

West Ham v Lyon best bets and score prediction 1.5pts West Ham to win at 21/20 (General) Score prediction: West Ham 2-1 Lyon (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1115 GMT (05/04/21)