Premier League betting tips: Leicester v Manchester City best bets and preview

Jake Pearson picks out his best bets and score prediction for Manchester City's visit to Leicester on Saturday.

Premier League betting tips: Leicester v Manchester City 1pt Leicester to win at 11/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

James Maddison received the ball on the half turn inside the Manchester City box before being brought down by Benjamin Mendy. Referee Michael Oliver pointed for a penalty and Youri Tielemans converted the spot kick to wrap up an emphatic 5-2 victory for Leicester. That was back in September, Manchester City’s second game of the season, and Pep Guardiola’s side went on to win just two of their next six matches, leaving them in 16th position by late November and calling into question their manager’s desire to be at the club.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Home 21/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 1/2

Fast forward four months though, and Manchester City have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League fixtures, amassing 59 points and pulling 14 points clear at the top of the division, as well as still being in with a chance of landing an unprecedented quadruple. Leicester haven’t been able to replicate the dizzying form heights of Manchester City since these two last met, but Brendan Rogers’s side are still enjoying a wonderful season in their own right, currently sitting in third place in the Premier League, holding a seven point cushion over fifth-place West Ham. The Foxes were in terrific form prior to the international break, beating Brighton and Sheffield United in the Premier League before progressing to the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, and they will be desperate to continue in similar form and end this campaign much stronger than they did last year. City themselves hardly arrive in Leicester out of form though, winning their last four matches in all competitions, but they have an arguably season defining couple of weeks coming up in terms of their quadruple bid, with Champions League fixtures against Borussia Dortmund on the 6th and 14th of April, as well as their FA Cup semi-final against in-form Chelsea on the 17th, with a Premier League game against high-octane Leeds United squeezed in the centre for good measure.

Click here to read who we are tipping up to finish in the top six

With the Premier League all but won, it is likely that the upcoming Champions League fixtures will take priority for Guardiola, with the Spaniard probably also looking ahead to that intriguing FA Cup clash, so he could well switch things up in this fixture. Obviously, Manchester City are hardly lacking when it comes to back up players, but this could still represent a really good opportunity for Leicester to do the double over Guardiola’s side. Harvey Barnes’ injury is a definite blow for the Foxes, but James Maddison will be desperate to make a big impression with the Euros coming up, the Leicester midfielder currently priced up at 4/5 to make Gareth Southgate’s squad, while Kelechi Iheanacho, who could partner Jamie Vardy up front, is in the form of his life at present, scoring six goals in his last three matches and will be set on notching against his former club. A win for Leicester would be a huge boost for their top four ambitions, and in short, this is arguably a bigger game for the Foxes than it is for the Citizens. Click here to back Leicester to win with Sky Bet Leicester have already beaten City once this season, and a price of 11/2 for another LEICESTER WIN looks worth a little flutter.

Leicester v Man City best bets and score prediction 1pt Leicester to win at 11/2 (General) Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 16/1) Odds correct 1345 GMT (31/03/21)