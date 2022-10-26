Manchester City travel to Leicester in Saturday's early kick-off. James Cantrill picks out his best bets for the contest.

Despite languishing in 17th, it is not an ideal time to be facing Leicester. Brendan Rodgers' side have won four of their last five games, scoring 11 goals over that period and keeping four clean sheets, lifting them out of the drop zone for the time since the opening weekend. Recent history also indicates the Foxes can hold their own when they host the champions, getting a result in 57% of these sides last seven meetings. They face a lacklustre City side, recently anyway, with Pep Guardiola’s side only scoring three times in their last four games, and failing to score in any of their last four and half hours of football.

This clash pits the league's most clinical side against its second leakiest defence yet, I wince as I write it, but I am touting this fixture to have UNDER 3.5 GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Recent visits to the King Power Stadium have provided stern tests for Guardiola’s men with six of their last four clashes in the East Midlands have been separated by a goal, all of which have seen two or fewer scored. Head-to-head statistics are pretty flimsy, but the fact that all of the last eight meetings in Leicester have seen this angle click is intriguing to say the least. Man City’s goal scoring exploits at home and away are surprisingly contrasting. At the Etihad, they have been rampant scoring 34 in eight games, finding the net four or more times in 75% and six or more on two occasions. On their travels though, their goals per game average dropped from 4.25 to 1.44, they have failed to score in each of their last three away games with fewer than four goals scored in 2/3 of their overall trips this campaign.

In City’s last three away fixtures against Dortmund, Liverpool and Copenhagen, over 2.5 goals went off no higher than 1/2, with 13/10 the largest price for over 3.5 goals. Both under 2.5 and 3.5 landed in each with only one goal scored across those three games which is why siding with a lack of goals appeals here. Erling Haaland also did not reappear after half-time at his old stomping ground on Tuesday evening in the Champions League. When quizzed on his absence, Pep gave three reasons; he is tired, he is poorly and he had a knock. So, there is a chance the Norwegian frontman will not start this weekend which obviously aids this selection as he has had a direct hand in 56% of his sides domestic goals this campaign.

