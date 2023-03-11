Football betting tips: Premier League 0.5pts Everton win and Jordan Pickford to be carded at 30/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This is a huge fixture at the foot of the Premier League table. As it stands, there are four teams all with a chance of ending up in the bottom three come the end of May, assuming Southampton will remain bottom. There are two points between Everton in 19th and Leeds in 16th, with the former on 28. The Toffee’s faithful are resigned to the fact they will be playing in the second tier next season following their 1-4 thumping against Newcastle on Thursday. I do not think it is as cut and dry though. Victory on Monday would lift them above Leicester, and potentially out of the relegation zone, depending on other results.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leicester 1/1 | Draw 12/5 | Everton 14/5

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

I do not think Leicester's price of even money is justified. Their victory last weekend against Wolves ended a winless run stretching back to mid-February, during which they lost nine games. Since Shaun Dyche took charge in Merseyside, his side have averaged a point per game. They may have lost twice as many games as they have won (6) but it is worth noting all of those defeats have come against top half sides. The Toffees have more than held their own against sides in their region of the division, besting Leeds and Brentford, and notable draws at Stamford Bridge, the City Ground and Selhurst Park. Combining an EVERTON WIN with JORDAN PICKFORD TO BE SHOWN A CARD provides some interest at tasty odds. CLICK HERE to bet on Leicester v Everton with Sky Bet The thinking being if the visitors can get their noses in front, their shot stopper will pull out all the stocks to ensure the three points return to Merseyside with him.

Pickford has a bit of a reputation for gamesmanship, with a repertoire of time wasting antics that have earnt him five bookings this campaign, taking his career cards tally to 22. His short fuse makes him prone to a head loss and he does not shy away from an altercation, all of which bodes well for his chances of a card on Monday.

Leicester v Everton best bets and score prediction 0.5pts Everton win and Jordan Pickford to be card at 30/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 0-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1530 GMT (28/04/23)