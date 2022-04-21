Sporting Life
Philippe Coutinho
Sporting Life's preview of Leicester v Aston Villa, including best bet and score prediction

Leicester v Aston Villa tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
11:13 · THU April 21, 2022

Jake Pearson previews the Premier League clash between Leicester and Aston Villa, picking out his best bets and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Philippe Coutinho to have 3+ shots at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

Only games involving Leeds and Liverpool have averaged more goals than games involving Leicester this season, with Aston Villa matches also closing in on the three-goal-a-game threshold.

Only Norwich have conceded more chances as per Expected Goals (xG) than the Foxes this season, so expect a thrilling encounter at the King Power as two sides with little other than pride left to play for in the Premier League face off.

Despite a disappointing season on the whole, Leicester had been enjoying something of a purple patch prior to their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, unbeaten in their five previous fixtures, including a victory over PSV that saw them through to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Again though, their defensive frailties were on display against the Magpies, and it is now just five clean sheets all season for the Foxes - only Watford and Leeds have recorded fewer.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Leicester 17/10 | Draw 12/5 | Aston Villa 6/4

Villa arrive into this fixture having lost their last four successive matches and will be desperate not to end the season on a sour note, but even while Steven Gerrard’s men have been underperforming, one player has maintained his high standards: Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian forward has netted four times since his move to Villa Park in January, as well as laying on a further three goals for his teammates, but it is his propensity for shots that catches the eye from a betting perspective.

Coutinho

Coutinho’s average of 2.97 shots per game is the highest in the Villa squad, and also ranks him in the top 12 in the Premier League.

The former Liverpool man has registered three or more shots in six of his 12 matches for Villa this term, including in five of his last six, and given only Norwich and Burnley have conceded more shots on average than Leicester this season, a price of 5/4 for COUTINHO TO HAVE 3+ SHOTS makes plenty of appeal.

Leicester v Aston Villa best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Philippe Coutinho to have 3+ shots at 5/4 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Leicester 2-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1100 BST (21/04/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

