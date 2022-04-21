Only games involving Leeds and Liverpool have averaged more goals than games involving Leicester this season, with Aston Villa matches also closing in on the three-goal-a-game threshold.

Only Norwich have conceded more chances as per Expected Goals (xG) than the Foxes this season, so expect a thrilling encounter at the King Power as two sides with little other than pride left to play for in the Premier League face off.

Despite a disappointing season on the whole, Leicester had been enjoying something of a purple patch prior to their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, unbeaten in their five previous fixtures, including a victory over PSV that saw them through to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Again though, their defensive frailties were on display against the Magpies, and it is now just five clean sheets all season for the Foxes - only Watford and Leeds have recorded fewer.