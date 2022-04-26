Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction as Leicester City host Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Well here it is, Leicester are 180 minutes away from the final of a European competition. The Foxes face Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. Their whole season comes down to this. Brendan Rodgers admitted he didn’t even know what the UECL was when his side dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group. So far though, his side have excelled in the fledgling tournament. They smashed Randers 7-2 over two legs in the last 32 before edging past Rennes 3-2 on aggregate.

And in the quarter-final they snuck past Dutch high-fliers PSV Eindhoven. Rodgers' side looked a beaten team for much of the second half of their second leg in the Netherlands, trailing by one goal with 15 minutes to go. But James Maddison levelled the scoring, before Ricardo Pereira netted an 88th-minute winner. The King Power outfit are 10th in the Premier League after recent draws with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Winning the Conference League is their best chance of European football next season.

Jose Mourinho's first season at Roma could end with the club's first trophy since the 2008 Coppa Italia. If the Italian side were to lift the maiden Europa Conference League title this May, his opening campaign at the Stadio Olimpico must be seen as a success. The key word though is if. Roma are eight points outside of the top four in Serie A and are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to champions Inter Milan last time out. The visitors have been inconsistent in the league this season, losing 10 of their 34 fixtures. In Europe however, they have been amongst the favourites to lift the UECL since the group stages. Outside of a shock 6-1 thrashing by Bodo/Glimt, they cruised through the groups, beating Vitesse in the last 16 and getting revenge over Bodo/Glimt in the quarters.

With these two so evenly matches, I'm turning my attention to the goalscorer markets. TAMMY ABRAHAM will be leading the line for Roma, and I think he’s been favourably priced by the bookies. The 53/20 offered by Unibet for the Englishman TO SCORE ANYTIME at the King Power appears far too generous. CLICK HERE to back Tammy Abraham to score anytime with Sky Bet Abraham has hit 24 goals in 48 appearances this season since a summer switch from Chelsea, including eight goals in 10 Conference League games. He has been averaging 0.57 expected goals per game in Serie A and I expect him to get plenty of chances against a Leicester side who have kept only one clean sheet across their past five games.

