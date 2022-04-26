Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Will Englishman Tammy Abraham be on target for Roma?
Will Englishman Tammy Abraham be on target for Roma?

Leicester City v Roma tips: Europa Conference League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
22:51 · TUE April 26, 2022

Joe Rindl has the best bet and score prediction as Leicester City host Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League

1pt Tammy Abraham to score anytime at 53/20 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Well here it is, Leicester are 180 minutes away from the final of a European competition.

The Foxes face Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. Their whole season comes down to this.

Brendan Rodgers admitted he didn’t even know what the UECL was when his side dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group.

So far though, his side have excelled in the fledgling tournament. They smashed Randers 7-2 over two legs in the last 32 before edging past Rennes 3-2 on aggregate.

Download the Sporting Life app

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Leicester 6/5 | Draw 9/4 | Roma 21/10

And in the quarter-final they snuck past Dutch high-fliers PSV Eindhoven. Rodgers' side looked a beaten team for much of the second half of their second leg in the Netherlands, trailing by one goal with 15 minutes to go.

But James Maddison levelled the scoring, before Ricardo Pereira netted an 88th-minute winner.

The King Power outfit are 10th in the Premier League after recent draws with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Winning the Conference League is their best chance of European football next season.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Jose Mourinho's first season at Roma could end with the club's first trophy since the 2008 Coppa Italia. If the Italian side were to lift the maiden Europa Conference League title this May, his opening campaign at the Stadio Olimpico must be seen as a success.

The key word though is if. Roma are eight points outside of the top four in Serie A and are looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to champions Inter Milan last time out.

The visitors have been inconsistent in the league this season, losing 10 of their 34 fixtures.

In Europe however, they have been amongst the favourites to lift the UECL since the group stages.

Outside of a shock 6-1 thrashing by Bodo/Glimt, they cruised through the groups, beating Vitesse in the last 16 and getting revenge over Bodo/Glimt in the quarters.

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

With these two so evenly matches, I'm turning my attention to the goalscorer markets.

TAMMY ABRAHAM will be leading the line for Roma, and I think he’s been favourably priced by the bookies.

The 53/20 offered by Unibet for the Englishman TO SCORE ANYTIME at the King Power appears far too generous.

Abraham has hit 24 goals in 48 appearances this season since a summer switch from Chelsea, including eight goals in 10 Conference League games.

He has been averaging 0.57 expected goals per game in Serie A and I expect him to get plenty of chances against a Leicester side who have kept only one clean sheet across their past five games.

Leicester v Roma best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Tammy Abraham to score anytime at 53/20 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Leicester 2-2 Roma (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1900 BST (26/04/22)

Our Europa League preview of West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt with best bets
ALSO READ: Our Europa League preview of West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt with best bets

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS