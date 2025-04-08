Leicester have broken an unwanted English football record following Monday's 3-0 defeat to Newcastle.

A brace from Jacob Murphy - both of those coming in the first 11 minutes - alongside Harvey Barnes' strike fired the visitors into a commanding 3-0 lead at the break. It's an advantage that they would comfortably hold onto, with the Foxes failing to register a shot on target in the second-half.

As Leicester lost the game without scoring, they became the first side in Football League history to lose eight home league games in a row without a goal. Watford were the previous joint-holders of the record - they had lost seven in a row between December 1971 and March 1972. Van Nistelrooy also became only the second manager in Premier League history to lose eight successive home games. The first of those being Daniel Farke with Norwich across two seasons (July 2020 to September 2021).

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester are set to be relegated

"What I want to say is that it’s very disappointing," expressed Van Nistelrooy on Leicester's current losing run. "If I speak for myself, coming here with the intent to bring the club forward. So far it didn’t work. "I tried different things, different players, different structures, without results. That’s what I can say about how I feel at this moment." The Foxes are just weeks away from a likely relegation as they sit 19th in the Premier League table - 15 points adrift of safety with 21 left to play for.