Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Jesse Marsch loses opening game thanks to Harvey Barnes goal

By Sporting Life
14:36 · SAT March 05, 2022

Harvey Barnes' second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for Leicester over Leeds, ensuring Jesse Marsch started his reign as head coach with defeat.

Leicester 1-0 Leeds

Infogol xG: 0.38-2.11

The American replaced Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday, earlier this week and will have been pleased with elements of his side's performance, with a noticeable improvement defensively.

But ultimately Barnes' goal proved decisive to inflict a fifth straight defeat, and sixth in seven games, that now leaves Leeds in a precarious position in the Premier League table with their relegation rivals still to play this weekend.

For Leicester, successive wins and clean sheets means they move back in to the top half.

Jesse Marsch is the new Leeds head coach
