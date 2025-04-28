Menu icon
Leeds

Leeds vs Bristol City tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Mon April 28, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: Championship

0.5pt Jayden Bogle to score anytime at 7/1 (General)

0.5pt Junior Firpo to score anytime at 10/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

BuildABet @ 15/1

  • Leeds to win
  • Jayden Bogle 2+ shots
  • Junior Firpo 2+ shots

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Away 11/2

Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday in some style.

Daniel Farke’s side beat Stoke 6-0 in the afternoon before Sheffield United’s defeat at Turf Moor confirmed their spot in the Championship top two with two games to spare. Now their sights are firmly set on the title.

Burnley beat QPR 5-0 on Saturday to move three points clear but with both clubs on course for 100 points, Leeds' superior goal difference may prove to be the difference.

A win on Monday evening against Bristol City is not a foregone conclusion though, the visitors have play-off ambitions of their own to tend to. Liam Manning’s side are in fifth, a point clear of seventh, which means a win at Elland Road would confirm their spot in the top six.

Coventry, Millwall and Blackburn are all within striking distance of the Robins.

Coventry’s loss at Luton, coupled with victories for Millwall and Blackburn means the battle for the final two play-off spots could go to the wire, setting up an intriguing clash in West Yorkshire in the meantime.

What are the best bets?

Leeds are imperious at home (W17 D4 L1) and no Championship side comes close to their goal scoring exploits this term.

They have scored at least two goals in 19 of their 21 league games at Elland Road and have netted 89 times in total home and away, 22 more than the second highest total in the division.

It is why they are odds on to win and also why I have been drawn to the goalscorer markets.

Seven players have scored at least five league goals for Leeds this season and 14 different players have scored at least onne.

With goals coming from all over the pitch, it does not come as too much of a shock to see their full-backs JAYDEN BOGLE and JUNIOR FIRPO have 10 goals between them. The pair basically play as wingers.

Leeds

Bogle's stats show him to be the bigger goal threat. He has six goals, averages 1.06 shots and 0.13 xG per 90.

Firpo has had a hand in more goals though (13) and marginally trumps Bogle for xG per 90 (0.14).

At the prices available, backing both players TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Team news

Leeds will be without Pascal Struijk in central defence which should see Ethan Ampadu slot in alongside Joe Rodon.

A calf issue will keep Joe Rothwell sidelined for the hosts so Ilia Gruev should partner Ao Tanaka in central midfield.

After a cameo in the 6-0 win over Stoke, 16-year-old striker Harry Gray may be on the bench again on Monday.

Bristol City are without Cameron Pring after he picked up an injury on Easter Monday. Mark Sykes is also out for the remainder of the season.

Joe Williams is also a doubt. Scott Twine may have to settle for a spot on the bench as he returns to fitness.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Piroe.

Bristol City: O'Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; Hirakawa, Bird, Knight, McCrorie; Earthy, Mehmeti; Wells.

Odds correct at 1330 BST (28/04/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

