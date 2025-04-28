Leeds vs Bristol City tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday in some style. Daniel Farke’s side beat Stoke 6-0 in the afternoon before Sheffield United’s defeat at Turf Moor confirmed their spot in the Championship top two with two games to spare. Now their sights are firmly set on the title. Burnley beat QPR 5-0 on Saturday to move three points clear but with both clubs on course for 100 points, Leeds' superior goal difference may prove to be the difference. A win on Monday evening against Bristol City is not a foregone conclusion though, the visitors have play-off ambitions of their own to tend to. Liam Manning’s side are in fifth, a point clear of seventh, which means a win at Elland Road would confirm their spot in the top six. Coventry, Millwall and Blackburn are all within striking distance of the Robins. Coventry’s loss at Luton, coupled with victories for Millwall and Blackburn means the battle for the final two play-off spots could go to the wire, setting up an intriguing clash in West Yorkshire in the meantime.

What are the best bets? Leeds are imperious at home (W17 D4 L1) and no Championship side comes close to their goal scoring exploits this term. They have scored at least two goals in 19 of their 21 league games at Elland Road and have netted 89 times in total home and away, 22 more than the second highest total in the division. It is why they are odds on to win and also why I have been drawn to the goalscorer markets. Seven players have scored at least five league goals for Leeds this season and 14 different players have scored at least onne. With goals coming from all over the pitch, it does not come as too much of a shock to see their full-backs JAYDEN BOGLE and JUNIOR FIRPO have 10 goals between them. The pair basically play as wingers.

Predicted line-ups Leeds: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Piroe. Bristol City: O'Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Vyner; Hirakawa, Bird, Knight, McCrorie; Earthy, Mehmeti; Wells.