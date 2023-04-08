Sporting Life
Leeds

Leeds v Leicester tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
13:45 · MON April 24, 2023

Leeds face Leicester in a huge Premier League fixture. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 21/20 (10Bet)

Elland Road plays host to a huge game at the foot of the Premier League table.

Only one point sits between Leeds and Leicester ahead of their relegation six-point showdown, but with both teams struggling for form, it is difficult to make a case for either.

The hosts have lost each of their last three games, shipping 12 goals in the process.

The Foxes victory at the weekend ended a run of 10 without a win, over which period they lost nine.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Leeds 5/4 | Draw 5/2 | Leicester 2/1

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Javier Gracia has not had the impact expected at Leeds.

A more defensive minded coach, it is fair to say his ideologies have not exactly been implemented at Elland Road.

The 10 games of his tenure have seen 38 goals, 25 of which have been conceded, United have only kept one clean sheet and shipped an xG of 18.67.

Domestically, the first two games one saw two goals, since then, the floodgates have opened.

Leeds

Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has paid out in each of the last seven games with only Nottingham Forest failing to score at least two goals against the Whites.

The Foxes have been pretty obliging on the goals front recently.

Their game against Bournemouth was the only time they have only failed to find the net over their last seven league games, generating an xG of 1.04 and creating a ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.35) they were unfortunate not to find the net against the Cherries.

Leicester ran up an xG of 2.94 in their 2-1 win over Wolves at the weekend. They also racked up a figure of 1.98 at the Etihad in the game before, the fourth highest total Manchester City have conceded this campaign.

With chief creator James Maddison expected to return to the XI here, goals should be rife in West Yorkshire.

Leeds v Leicester best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 21/20 (10Bet)

Score prediction: Leeds 2-2 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1330 GMT (24/04/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS