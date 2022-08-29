Everton are still looking for their first win of the season as they head to Elland Road to face Leeds on Tuesday. James Cantrill has his best bets for the game.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Rodrigo to take 3+ Shots at evens (Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pts Rodrigo to take 5+ Shots at 6/1 (Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pts Gordon, Mykolenko and Adams to make 18+ tackles combined at 500/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Brighton put an end to Leeds unbeaten start to the season at the weekend in a 1-0 victory that was more convincing then the scoreline suggests, a win for United on Tuesday could lift them to second in the table though. They host Everton. Frank Lampard’s side are unbeaten in their last two games but are yet to win in the league this season and with just two points they languish in the relegation zone. RODRIGO is thriving this campaign. Only Erling Haaland has scored more times than the Spaniard who has found the net four times. He also has the third best G+A p90 average (1.38) in the division with five goal contributions to his name.

There are several contributing factors to this glut of goals, a new manager and a new role in a new tweaked system, but the most simple explanation is Rodrigo is shooting more. If you do not buy a ticket, you will not win the raffle. Last campaign, he accumulated 48 shots in 31 appearances, this season he has already had 18 in just four games. This has seen his shots per 90 average rocket from 1.91 to 4.97 in the Premier League. This is why backing him to have THREE SHOTS at even money appeals in this fixture. This is a bet that has landed in each of his four EPL starts. At 6/1, Rodrigo to have FIVE SHOTS also appeals, he has hit this line against Brighton, Chelsea and Southampton. CLICK HERE to back Rodrigo to have 5+ shots with Sky Bet Jesse Marsch’s side thrives without the ball, predominantly looking to press, counter press and play in transitions which explains why Leeds currently top the top flight charts for tackles (24), interceptions (14) and fouls (13.8) per game.

ALSO READ: Our latest Fantasy Football advice

This is why I think tackles is another avenue worth exploring in this clash. The last meeting between these sides saw 51 completed and a staggering 68 attempted, the previous three meetings before saw an average of 34 per game. I think it is worth having a punt on a longshot here. With Sky Bet you can combine ANTHONY GORDON, VITALIY MYKOLENKO and TYLER ADAMS to make 18+ tackles between them at a tasty 500/1. CLICK HERE to back Gordon, Mykolenko and Adams to make 18+ tackles combined with Sky Bet Obviously, we would need a minor miracle for this to click but I think this is a fixture primed for tackles. Despite being an attacking player, Gordon posts impressive defensive output. In his last two appearances he has moved back out to right wing and has made eight tackles. Team mate Mykolenko tackling numbers are the main concern with this angle. The full back has only registered four this season. Only two players in the division have averaged more tackles than Adams (4.3). He is United’s top tackler and I fancy him to have a busy evening as his side welcomes the Blues.

Leeds v Everton best bets and preview 2.5pts Rodrigo to take 3+ Shots at evens (Betfair Sportsbook)

0.5pts Rodrigo to take 5+ Shots at 6/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

0.5pts Gordon, Mykolenko and Adams to make 18+ tackles combined at 500/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leeds 3-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1415 BST (29/08/22)