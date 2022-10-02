Leeds host table-toppers Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday. Liam Kelly has previewed the game and selected two bets of interest.

Arsenal are looking to cement their place at the top of the Premier League for at least seven more days as they travel to Leeds in search of another three points. Eight wins in nine league matches — along with three victories from three in the Europa League — make it difficult to bet against them at Elland Road. However, at such short odds, the Gunners make no appeal. After all, Leeds is a tough team and place to visit in the midst of a hectic domestic and European schedule.

Sunday's energetic hosts are unbeaten at home this season, making me hesitant in expecting Arsenal to dominate as much as they have throughout their outstanding start to the campaign. That brings me to the first selection. Available at 7/10 with Unibet, UNDER 16.5 TOTAL SHOTS BY ARSENAL is of interest. Leeds have allowed 17 or more shots just once across their eight league fixtures, holding off a barrage of Aston Villa attempts (19) in a 0-0 draw after being reduced to ten men early in the second half. As impressive as Arsenal have been from an attacking perspective this term, Mikel Arteta's side have yet to breach a 16.5 line when playing on the road in the Premier League, averaging 13.25 shots per game in those fixtures.

Of course, the Gunners will have some success going forward, posing a threat in almost all areas of the pitch at present. Ben White, Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka are making it especially difficult for the left side of any and all opposition, though. With that in mind, backing JACK HARRISON TO BE SHOWN CARD makes the staking plan at 10/1 with Betway. CLICK HERE to back Jack Harrison to be shown a card with Sky Bet Leeds lead the Premier League in fouls, racking up an average of 15 per match this season. Harrison is one of the premier culprits with 10 in total. Attempting a relatively high amount of tackles is also a positive for this bet, with the winger winning 14 of 20 in his 671 minutes played. Considering Sunday's assignment, Harrison's price to pick up a card is far too big.

