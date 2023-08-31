Leeds complete signing of Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road, with the fee believed to be around £5million.

Leeds have completed the signing of midfielder Ilia Gruev from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Majority of Ilia Gruev’s defensive actions (duels, interceptions etc.) came in Werder Bremen’s half last season, further underlining how much of a defensive midfielder he is. Good chance he’s deployed with a similar mindset in Daniel Farke’s side. #lufc pic.twitter.com/wgFStiwF2m

Gruev made his debut for Bremen's senior side in January 2021, going onto make 62 appearances for the club in total.

Leeds were in the market for midfielders after the departures of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Brendan Aaronson, Adam Forshaw and Sam Greenwood - with the latter loaned out to Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough earlier on Thursday.

He becomes Leeds' seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joël Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence.