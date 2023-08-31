Sporting Life
Ilia Gruev has joined Leeds

Leeds complete signing of Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev

By Tom Carnduff
16:20 · THU August 31, 2023

Leeds have completed the signing of midfielder Ilia Gruev from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road, with the fee believed to be around £5million.

Gruev made his debut for Bremen's senior side in January 2021, going onto make 62 appearances for the club in total.

Leeds were in the market for midfielders after the departures of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Brendan Aaronson, Adam Forshaw and Sam Greenwood - with the latter loaned out to Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough earlier on Thursday.

He becomes Leeds' seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram, Karl Darlow, Joël Piroe, Joe Rodon and Djed Spence.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

