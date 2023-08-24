Joël Piroe joins Leeds on four-year deal from Swansea

Signing a four-year contract with Daniel Farke's side, the 24-year-old's deal will at least take him to the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Dutch forward scored 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea. With only one year left on his deal in south Wales, the Swans have decided to cash in.

After Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu, Piroe becomes Leeds' fifth signing of the summer window