Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Joël Piroe joins Leeds on four-year deal from Swansea

Joël Piroe joins Leeds on four-year deal from Swansea

By Sporting Life
22:28 · THU August 24, 2023

Striker Joël Piroe has been signed by Leeds for an undisclosed fee from Swansea.

Signing a four-year contract with Daniel Farke's side, the 24-year-old's deal will at least take him to the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Dutch forward scored 46 goals in 96 appearances for Swansea. With only one year left on his deal in south Wales, the Swans have decided to cash in.

After Joe Rodon, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Ethan Ampadu, Piroe becomes Leeds' fifth signing of the summer window

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS