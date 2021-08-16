Gabriel Martinelli fired a first-half double as Arsenal chalked up a third straight Premier League win with a classy 4-1 victory at injury-hit Leeds.
Martinelli’s brace put the Gunners 2-0 up in 28 minutes and when Bukayo Saka added a third just before half-time, Leeds appeared set for another thrashing.
But Marcelo Bielsa’s side improved markedly after the break and reduced the deficit through Raphinha’s penalty before substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s late effort snuffed out any faint hopes of a fightback.
Leeds, in the middle of a daunting run of fixtures and hammered 7-0 in a club-record Premier League defeat in midweek, were without nine senior players through injury and suspension for what was the only Premier League game of the day as coronavirus outbreaks destroyed the rest of the fixture list.
Arsenal, who had climbed back into the top four after back-to-back wins against Southampton and West Ham, threatened to run amok against a patched-up Leeds line-up and could have led by more than 3-0 at the break.
But ultimately Bielsa's side stemmed the bleeding, and will have been relieved to have escaped Elland Road with only a three-goal defeat.
Bielsa shortened from 12/1 to 3/1 to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job after what was another chastening night, just days on from a 7-0 defeat at Manchester City.
Prior to Saturday's game, Bielsa's price in the sack race had remained relatively stable, even in the aftermath of Leeds' midweek mauling in Manchester.
But having consistently been priced in the teens, the legendary Argentine coach is now considered by the bookmakers as the only realistic alternative to Everton boss Rafael Benitez in the next manager to leave market.
Benitez had been as short as 1/5 before his side's battling 1-1 draw at European champions Chelsea on Thursday.
That result, combined with Bielsa's shortening, has seen the Spaniard drift to a top price of 5/4, with most bookmakers now offering even money.
Odds correct at 19:30 GMT (18/12/21)
