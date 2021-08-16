Sporting Life followers were delivered an early gift on the final Saturday before Christmas as wins for Blackburn, Rotherham and Tranmere secured a 9/1 treble.
The original Acca was beset by Covid-enforced postponements, with Aston Villa's game with Burnley only called off just after midday on Saturday, causing the enhanced 16/1 fourfold to be reduced to a treble.
Blackburn, the headline Saturday Seven Nap at 19/20, never looked like letting Life readers down as Ben Brereton-Diaz scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham.
Wins for Tranmere and Rotherham were less straightforward.
Rovers battled to a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, with former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing scoring the crucial goal.
And it was left to runaway Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham, who edged ahead in a tight game at Cambridge thanks to Dan Barlaser's 66th-minute strike before surviving an agonising seven minutes of stoppage time - for both them and us - to clinch the decisive 1-0 victory.
