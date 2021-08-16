Sporting Life followers were delivered an early gift on the final Saturday before Christmas as wins for Blackburn, Rotherham and Tranmere secured a 9/1 treble.

Ben Brereton-Diaz has now scored more Championship goals than Ben Brereton.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brereton: 133 games | 17 goals | 19 xG



Brereton-Diaz: 23 games | 18 goals | 15.17 xG 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/oE5p5VFYie — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 18, 2021

Wins for Tranmere and Rotherham were less straightforward. Rovers battled to a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, with former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing scoring the crucial goal. And it was left to runaway Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham, who edged ahead in a tight game at Cambridge thanks to Dan Barlaser's 66th-minute strike before surviving an agonising seven minutes of stoppage time - for both them and us - to clinch the decisive 1-0 victory.