Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
The Sporting Life Acca wins again
The Sporting Life Acca wins again

Ben Brereton-Diaz fires Sporting Life Acca to 9/1 victory

By Sporting Life
17:28 · SAT December 18, 2021

Sporting Life followers were delivered an early gift on the final Saturday before Christmas as wins for Blackburn, Rotherham and Tranmere secured a 9/1 treble.

The original Acca was beset by Covid-enforced postponements, with Aston Villa's game with Burnley only called off just after midday on Saturday, causing the enhanced 16/1 fourfold to be reduced to a treble.

Blackburn, the headline Saturday Seven Nap at 19/20, never looked like letting Life readers down as Ben Brereton-Diaz scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Birmingham.

Wins for Tranmere and Rotherham were less straightforward.

Rovers battled to a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient, with former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing scoring the crucial goal.

And it was left to runaway Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham, who edged ahead in a tight game at Cambridge thanks to Dan Barlaser's 66th-minute strike before surviving an agonising seven minutes of stoppage time - for both them and us - to clinch the decisive 1-0 victory.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS