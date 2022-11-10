Sporting Life
Wigan have sacked Leam Richardson
Leam Richardson: Wigan Athletic sack manager two weeks after giving him new three-year deal

By Sporting Life
10:46 · THU November 10, 2022

Wigan have sacked manager Leam Richardson after a poor run of form left the club in the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

Richardson led the Latics to the League One title last season and only signed a new three-year contract on October 25.

However, the 42-year-old has paid the price for six defeats and a draw in the club’s last seven league games, with assistant Rob Kelly placed in charge for Saturday’s game at home to Blackpool.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge.

“However, having looked at the recent run of form that is challenging the team’s status as a Championship club, the board have made the decision to make a change.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Leam for his efforts and dedication throughout his time at the football club, none more so than during the period of administration and his instinctive reaction that helped save the life of Charlie Wyke.

“A much-loved individual and someone who Latics fans will always hold in very high regard, Leam will always be welcomed back at the DW.

“We would like to wish both Leam and his family the very best for the future.”

