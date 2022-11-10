Richardson led the Latics to the League One title last season and only signed a new three-year contract on October 25.

However, the 42-year-old has paid the price for six defeats and a draw in the club’s last seven league games, with assistant Rob Kelly placed in charge for Saturday’s game at home to Blackpool.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Last season, Richardson guided the club to the title on the final day of the season against Shrewsbury Town as Latics returned to the Championship in his first full season in charge.