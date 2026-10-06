League One tips: Outright predictions, best bets and preview for 2026/27

Football betting tips: League One 2.5pts Peterborough to finish bottom of League One at 13/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

PETERBOROUGH have appointed Robbie Savage as their manager and at a general price of 13/2, I think they are worth a tout TO FINISH BOTTOM of League One. The appointment is obviously the catalyst for the bet. It’s a puzzling one from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Savage won promotion to the National League North with Macclesfield before getting the gig at Forest Green at the start of last season but he’s not really pulled up any trees considering the club's stature and budget. They finished seventh in his first season and sit in the bottom half currently. Savage leaves them winless in four in what is undoubtedly a poorer division this time around. Failing upwards might be a bit harsh but Savage certainly hasn’t got this job for his work in the dugout.

Posh confirm appointment of Robbie Savage as the club's new first team manager on a long-term contract.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/XlHF8PZ2kH#pufc pic.twitter.com/YyWZ8QGiTY — Peterborough United (@theposh) October 2, 2026

League One relegation odds (Sky Bet) Bromley : 4/6

: 4/6 Peterborough : 5/4

: 5/4 Wigan : 11/8

: 11/8 Wimbledon : 2/1

: 2/1 Burton : 9/4

: 9/4 Notts County : 5/2

: 5/2 Bar: 11/4

It’ll be a baptism of fire in the third tier and make no qualms about it, Peterborough are in a relegation battle. Just look at the names around them in the betting: Andy Woodman’s Bromley, Gary Caldwell’s Wigan, Johnnie Jackson’s Wimbledon and Gary Bowyer’s Burton. These managers have a lot more experience and have a knack of squeezing every drop out of their squad. Bromley have picked up points in four of their seven league games, beating Huddersfield and Barnsley. Burton have won three games and Bowyer’s side have a knack of beating the best in the division, shocking Leicester and Plymouth away already. Wimbledon are the cliché tough to beat, half their games have seen a goal or fewer scored. Which leaves Wigan, currently in 24th but the joint-second biggest underachievers in the division according to underlying data. The Tics should be in the top half according to their xG figures. Tied with them are Posh.

Peterborough are underperforming their xG by -7.4 and have an xPTS of 10 but currently only have half that total. But the key difference between them, Wigan and all the other teams expected to be embroiled in a relegation fight is the experience, not just in the dugout but on the pitch. Only Barnsley have consistently named XI’s with a younger average age than Peterborough this season. The Reds average age of players used is 22.3, then it’s Peterborough at 22.7. Not that a youthful squad is always a bad thing, the next two teams on that list are Wigan (24.2) and Burton (24.6) but when coupled with an inexperienced manager, I think it could spell disaster for Peterborough.