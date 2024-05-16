League One play-off final tips: Bolton vs Oxford best bets and preview

1pt Eoin Toal to score anytime at 10/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)
0.5pts Ricardo Santos to score anytime at 22/1 (Sky Bet)
* All bets 90 minutes
Bolton are one game away from a return to the Sky Bet Championship.
Ian Evatt’s side were the play-off favourites and finished third 10 points ahead of Oxford.
Wanderers also have had the better of the U’s recently, only losing one of their last eight head-to-heads, they thumped them 5-0 in their last meeting.
Although they only beat Barnsley by a one goal margin across two legs, Bolton dominated for the vast majority of the 180 minutes before a late Sam Cosgrove goal set up a nervy finish.
Oxford were also under the cosh against Peterborough who carved out four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and an xG of 1.46 in the second leg.
Des Buckingham’s side rode their luck and if he is going to guide his side to the Championship for the first time in the clubs history (since the re-brand), another big performance is required.
Of the 26 goals scored in the last 10 Sky Bet League One play-off finals, 10 have come from set pieces. That is over a third.
It’s logical thinking dead ball situations win these sort of clashes, derby’s, cup finals, play-offs, but to see it backed up with statistics is very exciting for an opportunistic centre back goalscorer enthusiast.
Better still, Bolton scored 21 goals from set pieces this season, the second most in the third tier and the joint-fifth most in the football league.
Oxford conceded 16 times from them, equating to 28% of their overall goals which is the sixth highest percentage in League One.
EOIN TOAL is the most obvious candidate. The central defender has netted five times this season and averages just under a shot per game.
With a goals per 90 average of 0.11, 10/1 in places TO SCORE ANYTIME is a touch big, the same bet is 6/1 with other firms.
I have to cover his centre back partner RICARDO SANTOS TO SCORE ANYTIME as well. Santos is yet to score this term but has notched up an xG of 1.22 so he is due one.
Bolton made it through the semi’s relatively unscathed. Evatt named the same 11 in both legs and looks set to do so at Wembley, barring any late injuries.
This will mean a start for George Thomason in central midfield who notched up his 16th and 17th cards of the season against Barnsley.
As for Oxford, Joe Bennett and Tyler Goodrham were forced off with injuries against Peterborough, although both could recover in time for the final.
Bolton: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Sheehan, Thomason, Williams; Charles, Collins
Oxford: Cumming; Sevens, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan; Dale, Goodrham, Roddrigues, Murphey; Harris
Odds correct at 1600 BST (16/05/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.