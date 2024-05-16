League One play-off final tips: Bolton vs Oxford best bets and preview

Bolton are one game away from a return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Ian Evatt’s side were the play-off favourites and finished third 10 points ahead of Oxford.

Wanderers also have had the better of the U’s recently, only losing one of their last eight head-to-heads, they thumped them 5-0 in their last meeting.

Although they only beat Barnsley by a one goal margin across two legs, Bolton dominated for the vast majority of the 180 minutes before a late Sam Cosgrove goal set up a nervy finish.

Oxford were also under the cosh against Peterborough who carved out four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and an xG of 1.46 in the second leg.

Des Buckingham’s side rode their luck and if he is going to guide his side to the Championship for the first time in the clubs history (since the re-brand), another big performance is required.