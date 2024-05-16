Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Santos

League One play-off final tips: Bolton vs Oxford best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
20:14 · THU May 16, 2024

Football betting tips: League One play-off final

1pt Eoin Toal to score anytime at 10/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)

0.5pts Ricardo Santos to score anytime at 22/1 (Sky Bet)

* All bets 90 minutes

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 35/1

  • Bolton to win
  • Eoin Toal to score anytime
  • George Thomason to be carded

Click here to back with Sky Bet

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 16:15 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 3/1

Bolton are one game away from a return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Ian Evatt’s side were the play-off favourites and finished third 10 points ahead of Oxford.

Wanderers also have had the better of the U’s recently, only losing one of their last eight head-to-heads, they thumped them 5-0 in their last meeting.

Although they only beat Barnsley by a one goal margin across two legs, Bolton dominated for the vast majority of the 180 minutes before a late Sam Cosgrove goal set up a nervy finish.

Oxford were also under the cosh against Peterborough who carved out four ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) and an xG of 1.46 in the second leg.

Des Buckingham’s side rode their luck and if he is going to guide his side to the Championship for the first time in the clubs history (since the re-brand), another big performance is required.

What are the best bets?

Of the 26 goals scored in the last 10 Sky Bet League One play-off finals, 10 have come from set pieces. That is over a third.

It’s logical thinking dead ball situations win these sort of clashes, derby’s, cup finals, play-offs, but to see it backed up with statistics is very exciting for an opportunistic centre back goalscorer enthusiast.

Better still, Bolton scored 21 goals from set pieces this season, the second most in the third tier and the joint-fifth most in the football league.

Oxford conceded 16 times from them, equating to 28% of their overall goals which is the sixth highest percentage in League One.

Toal

EOIN TOAL is the most obvious candidate. The central defender has netted five times this season and averages just under a shot per game.

With a goals per 90 average of 0.11, 10/1 in places TO SCORE ANYTIME is a touch big, the same bet is 6/1 with other firms.

I have to cover his centre back partner RICARDO SANTOS TO SCORE ANYTIME as well. Santos is yet to score this term but has notched up an xG of 1.22 so he is due one.

Team news

Bolton made it through the semi’s relatively unscathed. Evatt named the same 11 in both legs and looks set to do so at Wembley, barring any late injuries.

This will mean a start for George Thomason in central midfield who notched up his 16th and 17th cards of the season against Barnsley.

As for Oxford, Joe Bennett and Tyler Goodrham were forced off with injuries against Peterborough, although both could recover in time for the final.

Predicted line-ups

Bolton: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma, Sheehan, Thomason, Williams; Charles, Collins

Oxford: Cumming; Sevens, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan; Dale, Goodrham, Roddrigues, Murphey; Harris

Match facts

  • Bolton Wanderers have only lost one of their last eight games against Oxford (W5 D2), a 3-1 defeat in October 2022, with all eight games coming in League One.
  • Oxford United lost 5-0 to Bolton in March in a League One fixture, their heaviest defeat of the season. It’s only the third time a team will face another in a Football League play-off final after losing by 5+ goals during the regular league season, along with Barnsley vs Ipswich in 1999-00 (lost 6-1 regular season, lost 4-2 in final) and Gillingham vs Shrewsbury in 2008-09 (lost 7-0 regular season, won 1-0 in final).
  • This is Bolton’s first appearance in a Football League play-off final since 2001. It’s the fourth longest gap between such appearances after Port Vale (29 years, 1993/2022), Tranmere Rovers (28 years, 1991/2019) and Middlesbrough (27 years 1988/2015).
  • Oxford are featuring in a Football League play-off final for just a second time – they were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers in the 2019-20 League One final under Karl Robinson. They are looking to reach the second tier of English football for the first time since 1998-99.
  • Bolton have alternated between losing (2) and winning (2) their four play-off final matches, beating Preston North End in their last such game in May 2001. Their two losses against Tranmere Rovers in 1990-91 and Watford in 1998-1999 both saw the Trotters fail to score.
  • Oxford United won their first two matches at Wembley (1986 vs QPR, 2010 vs York) but have since lost each of their last three trips to the national stadium (2016 vs Barnsley, 2017 vs Coventry, 2020 vs Wycombe).
  • This will be Bolton’s third competitive match at the new Wembley Stadium – they lost 5-0 against Stoke City in the 2010-11 FA Cup semi-final, before beating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in last year’s EFL Trophy final.
  • In all competitions this season, Oxford have netted 97 goals, which is 34 more than they managed last season (63). It’s their most in a season since 2016-17 (100).
  • Bolton’s 121 goals in all competitions so far this season is their most ever in a single campaign, overtaking the 120 they scored in 1996-97 when they gained promotion to the Premier League.
  • Cameron Brannagan has been involved in 24 goals in all competitions for Oxford United this season (13 goals, 11 assists), the joint most of any player at the club, and he’s netted five goals and assisted four more in his last 12 appearances. He also played the full 90 minutes in the U’s last League One play-off final in 2020 against Wycombe.

Odds correct at 1600 BST (16/05/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo