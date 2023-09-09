Latvia vs Wales betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifiers 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 17/20 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday TV channel: S4C, Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer Home 6/1 | Draw 3/1 | Away 4/9

Things haven't gone to plan for Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying. They would have expected to have been right in the mix for qualification, but anything other than a win in this would leave them with a mountain to climb. Robert Page's side have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four group games to date, with that sole bright spot a 1-0 victory over Monday's opponents, Latvia.

A second win is the minimum requirement here against one of the worst teams in European qualifying, and a win by a wide margin would be most welcome given the Welsh's current -3 goal difference. Latvia though have played tough a few times in this campaign already, losing by just one goal in three of their four defeats before being thrashed 5-0 by Croatia.

What are the best bets? Latvia will be a tough nut to crack on home soil, so did appeal on the handicap given Wales's form, but I'm going to be opposing goals in this one, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS the pick. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Wales' attacking issues have been a long-running theme, even before the retirement of superstar Gareth Bale.

Wales' all time top goalscorer Gareth Bale retired after the World Cup

The Dragons have scored just 27 times in their last 24 international matches, an average of 1.13 per game. They have scored multiple goals in just six of those games (25%), so are a far from trustworthy attack - even against a team ranked as low as Latvia (134). The hosts have seen 12 of their last 22 matches go under 2.5 goals (55%), while they have only conceded multiple goals in eight of those.

BuildABet @ 20/1 Brennan Johnson 3+ shots

Brennan Johnson to score anytime

Ben Davies 1+ shots

Vladislavs Sorokins to commit 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Throughout their Nations League campaign, when playing a key role, BRENNAN JOHNSON averaged 2.0 shots per Wales game, and given how trigger-happy he is, we can expect plenty of attempts. The new Spurs man is worth chancing to score given the way this game will likely go, a one-sided barrage, with his directness likely to prove key if the visitors are to break down the underdogs.

Wales captain Ben Davies

BEN DAVIES should get plenty of opportunity to get high up the pitch in this one, be it as a left-back or a left-sided centre-back, and is always willing to take aim from range while also posing a set-piece threat. Latvia left-back VLADISLAVS SOROKINS will be in for a tough afternoon no matter who he is up against and will likely commit a few fouls. Score prediction: Latvia 0-1 Wales (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Team news Wales have announced Tom Lockyer returning to the squad after having heart surgery, as well as Josh Sheehan returning for his first call up since 2021. Also included are Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen who are yet to receive their first cap. Joe Morrell is suspended for this game after his red card against Turkey. There are no notable absentees for the hosts.