Latvia vs England tips, predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 2pts England to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Marc Guehi to score anytime at 7/1 (General) 0.5pt Ezri Konsa to score anytime at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV1 Live odds, form and stats

Win on Tuesday and England will qualify for next year's World Cup; at a general 1/20, I think we can safely start booking flights. This has the feel of a fixture to be endured rather than get excited about. Latvia, in the reverse fixture, Albania and Andorra (twice) have all been on the receiving end of no frills England wins during this qualification campaign. That could very well be the case once again. All four of those matches involved three goals or fewer. Even last week's steamrolling of Wales fell into that bracket as Thomas Tuchel's side eased off having raced into an early 3-0 lead.

8 - Jordan Pickford is the first ever goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in eight consecutive 90 minute appearances for the England men's team. Gandalf. #ENGWAL pic.twitter.com/o8JedXMAjg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2025

Every game overseen by the German, other than a much-changed XI's 3-1 defeat by Senegal, has been won to-nil and most recently Jordan Pickford made history by breaking World Cup-winning Gordon Banks' record to become the first England goalkeeper to keep eight successive clean sheets. It's hard to envisage Latvia breaking Pickford's streak. If you split your stake appropriately and backed ENGLAND TO WIN across three separate correct scores of 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0, no matter which score came in you would not be able to match the potential profit of the 13/8 being offered by Sky Bet to back all three of those scores as one bet. That is also a significant bump on the best price of 6/5 about England to win and under 3.5 goals, which gives the bookies far too much margin given it includes the highly unlikely 2-1 (16/1) scoreline. Latvia may be ranked 137th in the world, but they are pretty good at avoiding a hiding, only conceding more than three goals twice in their past 22 fixtures.