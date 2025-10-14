Latvia 0-5 England: Three Lions ease to big win and secure qualification

Thomas Tuchel's side were utterly dominant in Riga, winning big and keeping another clean sheet in the process.

It means six wins from six in competitive internationals under the German, with the Three Lions yet to concede a goal.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring after 24 minutes and England never looked back, putting their hosts to the sword in a similar way they did in Serbia last month.

Soon after, Latvia mustered their only shot of the half before England piled on the pressure again, with it paying off on 44 minutes thanks to a Harry Kane goal from outside the box.