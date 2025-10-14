Latvia 0-5 England: Three Lions ease to big win and secure qualification

England thrashed Latvia 5-0 to secure top spot in World Cup qualifying and be the first European side to confirm their place at the World Cup next year.
Thomas Tuchel's side were utterly dominant in Riga, winning big and keeping another clean sheet in the process.
It means six wins from six in competitive internationals under the German, with the Three Lions yet to concede a goal.
Anthony Gordon opened the scoring after 24 minutes and England never looked back, putting their hosts to the sword in a similar way they did in Serbia last month.
Soon after, Latvia mustered their only shot of the half before England piled on the pressure again, with it paying off on 44 minutes thanks to a Harry Kane goal from outside the box.
The Three Lions captain then scored again before the half-time whistle, this time from the penalty spot, to take his England tally to 76.
It was more of the same in the second half and a fourth goal came soon after, this time an own-goal from Latvia's Maksims Tonisevs.
The hosts then had a couple of half chances before the one-way England traffic continued, and Eberechi Eze put the icing on the cake in the 86th minute by adding a fifth goal.
It means back-to-back 5-0 away wins for the Three Lions and qualification for their eighth straight World Cup.
