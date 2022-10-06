After going 3/3 last weekend, Liam Kelly continues to look for more winners from the eighth round of La Liga fixtures.
1.5pts Sevilla to beat Athletic Club at 2/1 (General)
Fading Sevilla has been a favoured play for this column in 2022/23. It was clear the relationship between the club and Julen Lopetegui was no longer working.
Now, with Sevilla parting ways with Lopetegui and hiring Jorge Sampaoli almost immediately, they might be of more interest, even though the squad is undoubtedly not at the same level of previous seasons.
Admittedly, it is somewhat of an unknown how Sampaoli's Sevilla will look, but as a pure price play, the 2/1 on offer for SEVILLA TO WIN at the temple that is the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is far too big to ignore.
Athletic Club deserve their lofty position in La Liga, performing excellently to sit in third spot in the table, but they've had the easiest schedule of any team in the league thus far.
Relegation favourites Cádiz, Elche and Almería have been dispatched with ease, but scorelines have been much closer against the better teams (still mid-table level).
It should be noted that five of Bilbao's seven league fixtures have been played at home, too, basically untested on the road this season.
Up against a perhaps rejuvenated side under a new manager, the trip to Seville can prove to be by far their toughest task yet. As a result, the 2/1 for the hosts should be backed.
Score prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Athletic Club (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 1545 BST (06/10/22)
