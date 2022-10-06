Sevilla v Athletic Club

Fading Sevilla has been a favoured play for this column in 2022/23. It was clear the relationship between the club and Julen Lopetegui was no longer working.

Now, with Sevilla parting ways with Lopetegui and hiring Jorge Sampaoli almost immediately, they might be of more interest, even though the squad is undoubtedly not at the same level of previous seasons.

Admittedly, it is somewhat of an unknown how Sampaoli's Sevilla will look, but as a pure price play, the 2/1 on offer for SEVILLA TO WIN at the temple that is the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is far too big to ignore.

Athletic Club deserve their lofty position in La Liga, performing excellently to sit in third spot in the table, but they've had the easiest schedule of any team in the league thus far.