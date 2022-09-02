Liam Kelly looks for more winners from the fourth round of La Liga matches, picking out a range of best bets for the weekend.
2pts Under 10 Total Corners Taken in Real Sociedad v Atlético Madrid at 8/11 (General)
1pt Celta Vigo to win to nil v Cádiz at 6/4 (General)
0.5pts Under 0.5 Goals in Real Sociedad v Atlético Madrid at 17/2 (SportNation)
Celta earned their first three points of the new season last weekend, winning 1-0 in Girona (xG: GIR 0.78 - 0.82 CEL), and it's worth backing them to gain victory in similar fashion in this one.
CELTA VIGO TO WIN TO NIL is the selection. Back at Balaídos, they can shut down a Cádiz side that appear extremely short on quality.
If the first few games are anything to go by, the visitors will be deeply embroiled in a relegation fight. Cádiz have yet to score in three defeats, barely testing the opposition goal.
They've recorded just 1.65 expected goals for (xGF) in their 2022/23 fixtures and looked totally lost on Monday night against Athletic Club.
Celta are hardly a juggernaut going forward, either, but with Iago Aspas in typically top form and a full week to focus on getting a home win, the hosts are favoured to add another three points with a clean sheet to boot.
Score prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Cádiz (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1300 BST (02/09/22)
I'm keen to keep fading Atlético Madrid in specific ways at the moment, especially with another tough trip away from home on the cards here.
Despite the 1-0 win in Valencia, Diego Simeone's side were wholly uninspiring yet again. The very narrow 5-3-2 formation deployed is gifting possession to the other team and limiting the skills of João Félix and Álvaro Morata up top.
Last week's selection of backing their opponent to attack wide and take more corners has little value to it this week, but UNDER 10 TOTAL CORNERS TAKEN makes appeal.
Real Sociedad should hold the majority of the possession and will be keen to avoid handing Atléti a chance from a set-piece. At the other end, corners would not be Real's strong suit — they might turn back inside to probe centrally if given space in wide areas.
Additionally, I'd like to get a small stake on a goalless draw in this fixture. UNDER 0.5 GOALS offers the best value.
Matches at the Anoeta were very short on both scoring chances and goals last term, and it would be no surprise to see these teams play out a 0-0.
Atléti's game against Valencia was heading that way before Antoine Griezmann's deflected shot went in. Up against a better defensive side, we could be in for a bore draw.
At a big 17/2, that makes the staking plan.
Score prediction: Real Sociedad 0-0 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct 1300 BST (02/09/22)
