Liam Kelly looks for more winners from the fourth round of La Liga matches, picking out a range of best bets for the weekend.

Celta Vigo v Cádiz Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Celta Vigo 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Cádiz 19/4 Celta earned their first three points of the new season last weekend, winning 1-0 in Girona (xG: GIR 0.78 - 0.82 CEL), and it's worth backing them to gain victory in similar fashion in this one. CELTA VIGO TO WIN TO NIL is the selection. Back at Balaídos, they can shut down a Cádiz side that appear extremely short on quality. CLICK HERE to back Celta Vigo to win to nil with Sky Bet If the first few games are anything to go by, the visitors will be deeply embroiled in a relegation fight. Cádiz have yet to score in three defeats, barely testing the opposition goal. They've recorded just 1.65 expected goals for (xGF) in their 2022/23 fixtures and looked totally lost on Monday night against Athletic Club.

Celta are hardly a juggernaut going forward, either, but with Iago Aspas in typically top form and a full week to focus on getting a home win, the hosts are favoured to add another three points with a clean sheet to boot. Score prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Cádiz (Sky Bet odds: 6/1) Odds correct 1300 BST (02/09/22)

Real Sociedad v Atlético Madrid Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Real Sociedad 19/10 | Draw 11/5 | Atlético Madrid 6/4 I'm keen to keep fading Atlético Madrid in specific ways at the moment, especially with another tough trip away from home on the cards here. Despite the 1-0 win in Valencia, Diego Simeone's side were wholly uninspiring yet again. The very narrow 5-3-2 formation deployed is gifting possession to the other team and limiting the skills of João Félix and Álvaro Morata up top. Last week's selection of backing their opponent to attack wide and take more corners has little value to it this week, but UNDER 10 TOTAL CORNERS TAKEN makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Under 10 Total Corners Taken with Sky Bet Real Sociedad should hold the majority of the possession and will be keen to avoid handing Atléti a chance from a set-piece. At the other end, corners would not be Real's strong suit — they might turn back inside to probe centrally if given space in wide areas.

Additionally, I'd like to get a small stake on a goalless draw in this fixture. UNDER 0.5 GOALS offers the best value. CLICK HERE to back Under 0.5 Goals with Sky Bet Matches at the Anoeta were very short on both scoring chances and goals last term, and it would be no surprise to see these teams play out a 0-0. Atléti's game against Valencia was heading that way before Antoine Griezmann's deflected shot went in. Up against a better defensive side, we could be in for a bore draw. At a big 17/2, that makes the staking plan. Score prediction: Real Sociedad 0-0 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1300 BST (02/09/22)