1pt Valencia to take the most corners v Atlético Madrid at 13/8 (Sky Bet)

Elche v Real Sociedad

A vastly improved Barcelona proved far too good for Real Sociedad last Sunday, winning 4-1 at the Anoeta in taking fashion.

Imanol Alguacil's side didn't play particularly badly against Barca, but, heading into this game at Elche, their opening game in Cádiz might be a better guide to their current level.

Despite winning that game by a narrow 1-0 margin, Real Sociedad completely dominated as visitors, recording 2.32 expected goals for (xGF) from 15 shots.

Alexander Isak's move to Newcastle is complete, which would be enough to put me off the odds-against available for the away team, but it might enhance the chances of the selection.

Not having a focal point of the attack could encourage shots from further out if Real struggle to break Elche down, and OVER 12.5 REAL SOCIEDAD SHOTS is a solid bet at even money.

In truth, the pick would have been value with Isak, too. Elche have long been one of the worst defensive teams in La Liga and look susceptible once again this term.

Elche shipped 17 shots equating to 3.81 xG at Real Betis before allowing 1.17 xG on 12 shots at home to fellow relegation contenders Almeria last week.

This will be a much tougher task than last time, with Real Sociedad expected to test the Elche goal regularly.

Score prediction: Elche 0-2 Real Sociedad (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct 1230 BST (26/08/22)