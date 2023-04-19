Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid Kick-off time: 15:15 GMT, Sunday

Barcelona 19/20 | Draw 12/5 | Atlético Madrid 3/1 Read the full match preview here. Xavi's men come into this on the back of successive 0-0 draws against Girona and Getafe, still looking fairly blunt in attack. It's a problem that they've suffered from for a prolonged period. Barca have scored just eight goals across their last seven La Liga fixtures, which includes a 4-0 win against basement club Elche. Barca do still hold an incredible defensive record, though, especially at home. Sunday's hosts have conceded nine goals in 29 league games this campaign, only two of which have been allowed at the Camp Nou. So, with Atléti hitting top, typical form, UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes great appeal at 3/4 with Unibet CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Atléti have carried a significant threat going forward during their recent win streak, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they make this attritional. Considering Barcelona's recent outings, the 9/1 on offer about the CORRECT SCORE being 0-0 looks big, too. CLICK HERE to back Correct Score 0-0 with Sky Bet Score prediction: Barcelona 0-1 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (19/04/23)

Mallorca v Getafe Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Sunday

Mallorca 5/4 | Draw 9/5 | Getafe 14/5 The fact that a goalless game is priced up as short as 7/2 in places tells you a lot about the direction this fixture could go. Granted, Mallorca and Getafe have been two of the worst attacking sides in La Liga this season, averaging less than a goal per game through 29 matches, but the market for goals, or lack thereof, is fairly silly at this point. As a result, OVER 1.5 GOALS is the selection. CLICK HERE to back Over 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Getafe need points in the relegation battle and, prior to going goalless in the tough last three league fixtures (Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Barcelona), have showed some competence going forward.