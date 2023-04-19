Sporting Life
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid tips: La Liga best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:09 · WED April 19, 2023

On the verge of winning the La Liga title, Barcelona host Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides his best bets.

Football betting tips: La Liga

2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 3/4 (Unibet)

0.5pts Correct Score 0-0 at 9/1 (William Hill)

There is little in the way of jeopardy in this match-up now.

Barcelona lead Real Madrid in La Liga by 11 points, a likely uncatchable gap earned by the Catalan giants, while Atléti look to have put the fight for third place to bed, currently on a six-game win streak and performing excellently.

Indeed, Diego Simeone's side are the best team in the league at the moment, which makes the odds-on about Barca one to avoid.

Kick-off time: 15:15 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Barcelona 19/20 | Draw 12/5 | Atlético Madrid 3/1

Xavi's men come into this on the back of successive 0-0 draws against Girona and Getafe, still looking fairly blunt in attack.

It's a problem that they've suffered from for a prolonged period. Barca have scored just eight goals across their last seven La Liga fixtures, which includes a 4-0 win against basement club Elche.

Barca do still hold an incredible defensive record, though, especially at home. Sunday's hosts have conceded nine goals in 29 league games this campaign, only two of which have been allowed at the Camp Nou.

So, with Atléti hitting top, typical form, UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes great appeal at 3/4 with Unibet

Atlético Madrid's last 10 La Liga matches

Atléti have carried a significant threat going forward during their recent win streak, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they make this attritional.

Considering Barcelona's recent outings, the 9/1 on offer about the CORRECT SCORE being 0-0 looks big, too.

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 3/4 (Unibet)
  • 0.5pts Correct Score 0-0 at 9/1 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Barcelona 0-1 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1600 GMT (19/04/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS