Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.
2pts Real Madrid to beat Atlético Madrid at 4/5 (General)
Sitting 16 points from the top of the table, Diego Simeone's men are no longer a defensive force to be reckoned with, allowing 27.7 expected goals against (xGA) in conceding 17 actual goals across 22 La Liga matches.
Atléti's recent run of good results is not really reflective of their performances, either, relying on some individual brilliance in a stretch of four wins in their last five.
With that in mind, REAL MADRID look the value play at a general 4/5, especially with this derby being held at the Bernabéu.
Real remain unbeaten on their home patch in the league, averaging 2.47 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.99 xGA per game.
Tuesday's win showed just how devastating they can be going forward, so with Atléti's level dropping, Carlo Ancelotti's side should emulate their 3-1 Copa del Rey win from a month ago.
They simply have no choice if they wish to close in on Barcelona.
Score prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (23/02/23)
