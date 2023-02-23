Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

Sitting 16 points from the top of the table, Diego Simeone's men are no longer a defensive force to be reckoned with, allowing 27.7 expected goals against (xGA) in conceding 17 actual goals across 22 La Liga matches.

Atléti's recent run of good results is not really reflective of their performances, either, relying on some individual brilliance in a stretch of four wins in their last five.

With that in mind, REAL MADRID look the value play at a general 4/5, especially with this derby being held at the Bernabéu.