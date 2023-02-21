Real take on Atlético in a Madrid derby that has big La Liga ramifications. Liam Kelly provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: La Liga 2pts Real Madrid to win at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fresh off the high of humiliating at Anfield on Tuesday night, Real Madrid renew their rivalry with Atlético Madrid, a massive game in their quest to catch Barcelona. I'm unsure as to how their 5-2 win over Liverpool (xG: LIV 2.21-1.59 RMA) might affect this match-up, but there's no doubt that Real desperately need the three points, eight points behind the La Liga leaders currently. It's also difficult to gauge just how impressive that victory was given Liverpool's comically bad defending this season.

However, Atlético Madrid are similarly a side that are just not at the same level they once were. Sitting 16 points from the top of the table, Diego Simeone's men are no longer a defensive force to be reckoned with, allowing 27.7 expected goals against (xGA) in conceding 17 actual goals across 22 La Liga matches. Atléti's recent run of good results is not really reflective of their performances, either, relying on some individual brilliance in a stretch of four wins in their last five. With that in mind, REAL MADRID look the value play at a general 4/5, especially with this derby being held at the Bernabéu.