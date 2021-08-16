Kylian Mbappe next club odds: PSG reject £189m Real Madrid bid on deadline day

Real Madrid have reportedly had a £189m bid turned down by Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, despite the France forward being out of contract next summer.

But PSG have held firm, and it now looks increasingly likely that Mbappe, 22, will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Real able to agree a pre-contract deal in January. He joined PSG from Monaco, initially on loan, for £150m in 2018. Click here for Kylian Mbappe's Infogol stats and xG profile Since bursting on to the scene as a teenager with Monaco, Mbappe has won the World Cup and three French Ligue 1 titles, and has already scored a total of 183 goals in 295 appearances for club and country - despite being just 22-years-old.

Kylian Mbappe next club odds (via Sky Bet) To stay at PSG - 1/10

Real Madrid - 4/1

Barcelona - 20/1 Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021.