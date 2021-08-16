Sporting Life
Kylian Mbappe is odds-on to join Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe looks set to stay in Paris

Kylian Mbappe next club odds: PSG reject £189m Real Madrid bid on deadline day

By Sporting Life
19:21 · TUE August 31, 2021

Real Madrid have reportedly had a £189m bid turned down by Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, despite the France forward being out of contract next summer.

He is now 1/10 to stay in Paris, with Real 4/1 to resurrect the deal before the deadline.

The Spanish giants had been heavily fancied to complete a transfer earlier this week, with Sky Bet cutting their odds to 2/5 after Madrid had tabled a bid of £137m.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

But PSG have held firm, and it now looks increasingly likely that Mbappe, 22, will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Real able to agree a pre-contract deal in January.

He joined PSG from Monaco, initially on loan, for £150m in 2018.

Since bursting on to the scene as a teenager with Monaco, Mbappe has won the World Cup and three French Ligue 1 titles, and has already scored a total of 183 goals in 295 appearances for club and country - despite being just 22-years-old.

Kylian Mbappe next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • To stay at PSG - 1/10
  • Real Madrid - 4/1
  • Barcelona - 20/1

Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

Odds correct at 1825 BST (31/08/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS