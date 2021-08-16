Kylian Mbappe next club odds: PSG reject £189m Real Madrid bid on deadline day

Real Madrid have reportedly had a £189m bid turned down by Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, despite the France forward being out of contract next summer.
He is now 1/10 to stay in Paris, with Real 4/1 to resurrect the deal before the deadline.
The Spanish giants had been heavily fancied to complete a transfer earlier this week, with Sky Bet cutting their odds to 2/5 after Madrid had tabled a bid of £137m.
But PSG have held firm, and it now looks increasingly likely that Mbappe, 22, will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Real able to agree a pre-contract deal in January.
He joined PSG from Monaco, initially on loan, for £150m in 2018.
Since bursting on to the scene as a teenager with Monaco, Mbappe has won the World Cup and three French Ligue 1 titles, and has already scored a total of 183 goals in 295 appearances for club and country - despite being just 22-years-old.
Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021.
Odds correct at 1825 BST (31/08/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.