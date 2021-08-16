Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid offer PSG £137m for France star

Real Madrid are heavily fancied to be France star Kylian Mbappe’s next club with odds of 2/5 on offer with Sky Bet after it was widely reported that the Spanish giants had tabled a £137m bid.

The 22-year-old World Cup-winner, who finished as the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, has been linked with a move away from the Paris-based side for the majority of the summer, despite their recent acquisition of Lionel Messi. Mbappe, one of the most talented players in world football, has topped the scoring charts in each of the last three seasons in the French top flight, hitting 33 goals in 2018/19, 18 in 2019/20, and 27 in 2020/21. CLICK HERE for Kylian Mbappe's Infogol profile

Kylian Mbappe next club odds (via Sky Bet) Real Madrid - 2/5

To stay at PSG - 7/4

Liverpool - 16/1

Manchester City - 25/1 Market is to sign for before 3rd September 2021. Click here for more

The Frenchman has played three times for PSG this season, scoring once and providing a further two assists, and with a partnership with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema already forged during their time together with France, Los Blancos could be a force to be reckoned with if they pull off this signing. Richarlison set to replace Mbappe at PSG? While PSG have already brought Messi into the club this summer, they are reportedly eying a direct replacement for Mbappe should he leave, with Everton striker Richarlison high on their wish list.

The Brazilian has enjoyed three impressive seasons at Goodison, scoring 35 league goals and recording eight assists since joining from Watford. This would not be the first time one of Europe's top clubs has come calling, as he was subject to a €100m offer from Barcelona in January 2020. Odds correct at 0950 BST (25/08/21)