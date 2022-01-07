Sporting Life
Kieran Trippier in action for England
Kieran Trippier in action for England

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle sign England and Atletico Madrid defender

By Sporting Life
08:20 · FRI January 07, 2022

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.

He becomes the first signing of the club's new era under Saudi ownership, with the 31-year-old England full-back joining the Premier League side for a fee understood to be in the region of £12m.

Trippier, who was signed by Howe for former club Burnley during his spell in charge at Turf Moor, won the LaLiga title with Atletico last season but is relishing his return to England.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us, but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St James’ Park as a Newcastle player.”

FOOTBALL TIPS