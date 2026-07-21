Kevin Keegan rightly revered for his unforgettable life in football

Goals pay the rent, and Keegan does his share.

I don't exactly know why it was that line that struck me first when hearing the news that Kevin Keegan had died. It just seems to come from another world somehow. David Coleman commentating at Wembley, at a time when the FA Cup final brought the country to a standstill. And it just summed Keegan up as a classic footballing hero. Delivering on the biggest stage. The centre of attention. None of Keegan's story was fiction of course. But if often felt like there was something very "Roy of the Rovers" about him. He stretched reality to its bounds at times, anyway. When sportspeople who have also done plenty away from the field of play die, it's a worry of mine that the actual sport is overlooked. Not much danger of that here. Keegan was an absolute colossus.

Kevin Keegan was both a player and manager for England

After three years at Scunthorpe, Keegan moved to Liverpool and soon became a superstar. A forward with an outstanding work ethic, Keegan formed a feared, telepathic attacking partnership with John Toshack, as Liverpool established themselves as the premier force in English football. The Merseysiders won the league title and UEFA Cup under Bill Shankly in the 1972/73 season, and then the FA Cup in 1974 with victory over Newcastle. The "goals pay the rent" day. Bob Paisley replaced Shankly as manager, but the trophy count only increased. Another league and UEFA Cup double in 1975/76. And then one of the greatest seasons in the club's history, which brought a league title and European Cup glory, in 1976/77. Keegan's last game for Liverpool, after netting 100 times in six seasons, was the European Cup final win over Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome. Again, pure Keegan. It can't be underestimated how much of a national celebrity Keegan had become in this time. Many will still remember him for falling off his bike on the BBC's popular Superstars. There were songs in the chart and the Green Cross Code advert. Keegan's name transcended his sport. There aren't really that many characters in football who you can categorically say that people who didn't care a jot for the game would know. Keegan is one, no question about it. When he moved to Hamburg in Germany, he showed off what became an iconic "perm" hair style. But on the pitch, nothing had changed. Keegan was just a great goalscorer, as he helped Hamburg to the German league title in 1978/79 and European Cup final in 1980, where they lost to Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest.

Kevin Keegan in action for Hamburg

What you will quite rightly be hearing a lot about is Keegan winning the famous Ballon d'Or two years in a row, in 1978 and 1979. He is the only British player to have won it twice. It was a remarkable achievement. It was something of a disappointment, however, that after playing for England for a decade, winning 63 caps, he only made it to two major tournaments, the 1980 European Championship and 1982 World Cup. You can still see that header against Spain from captain Keegan flashing wide of the post, can't you? Keegan moved back to English football for his final years, at Southampton and then Newcastle. It says a lot about the stature of the man that supporters on the south coast still talk about him in awed terms. And as for fans in that football mad city of Newcastle, they quite simply took "King Kev" in as one of their own. I'm old enough to remember him leaving the ground in a helicopter after his final appearance. Kevin never did anything by half. When Keegan blitzed his way back into public life in the early 1990s, it was typically whirlwind stuff. Back at Newcastle, this time as manager. Initially, he ensured the club stayed in the old Second Division. But that was only the start of an unforgettable journey. Keegan took the club up to the new Premier League in 1993, and in their first season there, they finished third.

It was 'an unforgettable journey' for Kevin Keegan at Newcastle

They were also going well in the 1994/95 season, but sold star striker Andy Cole to Manchester United and finished sixth. Then came the 1995/96 season, truly a storied one in English football. With a thrilling brand of attacking football, and backed by the raw energy of the Geordie public, Newcastle stormed well ahead at the top of the table and by the new year were 12 points clear. To be in that city at the time was to feel a proud place being reborn. It felt like most of the country wanted Newcastle to win the title. But not if you were of a Manchester United persuasion. As it happened, Alex Ferguson's team reeled Newcastle in and in late April, Keegan produced one of football's most memorable television outbursts after a typically mischievous Ferguson suggested teams like Leeds raised their game to play his team. After a 1-0 win for Newcastle against Leeds, Keegan said on Sky: "He went down in my estimation when he said that. You can tell him now if you're watching it, we're still fighting for this title, and he's got to go to Middlesbrough and get something, and I'll tell you, honestly, I will love it if we beat them, love it."

"You can tell him now, we are still fighting for this title. They've got to go to Middlesbrough and get something"



Kevin Keegan’s 'I would love it' rant about Sir Alex Ferguson and Man Utd is 23 years old today! 🎙 pic.twitter.com/913iPG0jm4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 29, 2019

Manchester United went to Middlesbrough and got something, but I always thought too much was made of that Keegan diatribe. Sure, it was wildly entertaining, but ultimately it was just a hugely passionate football character engaged in a thrilling title race. A few weeks later, Keegan and Ferguson were mates again. Keegan signed Alan Shearer that summer, but left Newcastle in early 1997. An 18-month spell at Fulham came after that, before he took a job often described as "impossible" in early 1999 - managing England. Keegan's time with the national team was not a success. England were knocked out of Euro 2000 at the group stage - although a 1-0 win over old rivals Germany is fondly remembered - and then later that year he quit straight after defeat to Germany in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

#OnThisDay in 2000, the final match at the old Wembley was played. England lost 1-0 to Germany and it lead to Kevin Keegan's resignation. #SkySportsRetro pic.twitter.com/hqiHK3NYeC — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) October 7, 2020