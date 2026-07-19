Newcastle and Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan dies aged 75

In June, Keegan revealed that he had stage four cancer after his family initially disclosed he was battling the disease in January.

A managerial career followed at Newcastle between 1992 and 1997 before securing the England job in 1999. He would also manage Fulham and Manchester City.

His time in Hamburg delivered the Bundesliga title in 1979, leading to him landing a second successive Ballon d'Or crown in the same year.

Keegan enjoyed a successful playing career which included three First Division trophies with Liverpool, alongside lifting the UEFA Cup twice followed by the European Cup during his spell at Anfield.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," a statement from Keegan's family said.

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

"Kevin, a double Ballon d'Or winner, was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support.

"This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

In their own statement, Newcastle, the club Keegan guided to the First Division title in 1993, said: "Kevin was more than a legendary footballer and manager. He was the beating heart of Newcastle United for generations of supporters.

"As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

"As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an Entertainer.

"Above all that, Kevin forged an extraordinary bond with Newcastle, built on the roots of his father, Joe. He understood our people. He embraced the North East with a passion that was genuine and unwavering, and in return, he earned his rightful place in the hearts of millions.

"Kevin’s impact will not be measured by appearances or results. It will live on in the memories he created with club and country, the dreams he inspired wherever he went, and the generations of supporters around the world who fell in love with football because of him."