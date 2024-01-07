Kevin De Bruyne returns to Man City action in FA Cup win

It was the Belgian's first appearance for five months due to a hamstring injury and he was given just over half an hour in what was a one-sided third-round tie at the Etihad.

He even marked the occasion with an assist - teeing up the fifth goal for fellow returnee Jeremy Doku.

De Bruyne surged upfield, played a one-two with Oscar Bobb and then pulled the ball back for his compatriot to thump in on the half-volley.

"We are incredibly delighted he's back because Kevin helps us to win games and there are few in the world [like him]," manager Pep Guardiola said of his playmaker's return.

"Kevin, [Erling] Haaland, Phil [Foden], Julian [Alvarez] win games. I'm sure Kevin felt how people are in love with him, This mutual respect will be forever.

"Kevin is exceptional, he's unique. You could see that in the quality of the assist for the final goal.

"I said before that he needs to accumulate training sessions more than games. At Newcastle we have another chance and then two weeks to have some good training in Abu Dhabi.

"He has a special special ability to do something that's not easy to find. With all the runners we have now, it's good to have a guy who can find these passes in behind.”