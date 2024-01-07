FA Cup results: Man City thrash Huddersfield; Forest and West Ham held to home draws

A round-up of Sunday's FA Cup action...

Luton 0-0 Bolton

Man City 5-0 Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool

Peterborough 0-3 Leeds

Shrewsbury 0-1 Wrexham

West Brom 4-1 Aldershot

West Ham 1-1 Bristol City

Arsenal v Liverpool (16:30)

Forest blushes spared after battling back Nottingham Forest had to come from two goals down to avoid FA Cup third-round history repeating itself as they earned a 2-2 draw with League One Blackpool. Forest looked like heading out to the Seasiders at this stage for a second straight year when they conceded twice in three first-half minutes, with Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan getting the goals. But the Premier League outfit hit back with goals from Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White either side of the break. They could not find a winner, though, meaning the tie will be settled with a replay at Bloomfield Road, where Forest were beaten 4-1 last season. Foden double as City avoid 40/1 home upset

Phil Foden: Man City forward celebrates one of two goals against Huddersfield

Phil Foden struck twice as holders Manchester City thrashed Huddersfield 5-0 in the FA Cup third round. Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku were also on target as City – further aided by an own goal – swept aside their Championship opponents in a one-sided third-round tie at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The impact of the in-form Foden was again impressive but Kevin De Bruyne’s comeback, after five months out, was arguably of greater significance. Huddersfield, not surprisingly given their struggles in the second tier this season, could not match the intensity of City who, without hitting top gear, comfortably outplayed them. Read more: Kevin De Bruyne makes long-awaited return for Man City West Brom cruise past National League opponents West Brom cruised into the FA Cup fourth round after a first-half blitz against Aldershot. Early goals from Nathaniel Chalobah and Jovan Malcolm set the Baggies on course for a 4-1 win and ended any thoughts the National League visitors had of a shock. Daryl Dike – making his first appearance since April following a serious Achilles injury – added a third before half-time with the gulf between the Championship promotion-chasers and the Shots obvious. There were never any hopes of a comeback and Tom Fellows’ first senior goal completed the scoring late on before Ollie Bray’s consolation. Bamford stunner helps Leeds past Peterborough Patrick Bamford’s moment of brilliance lit up Leeds’ smooth FA Cup passage as they eased to a 3-0 win at Peterborough. The forward was handed only his second start of the campaign as boss Daniel Farke rang the changes. And Bamford responded by delivering a stunning strike shortly after half-time to double an advantage provided by Ethan Ampadu’s first goal in Leeds colours. Captain Ampadu then sealed the win late on as his sudden taste for scoring continued.