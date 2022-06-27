Kelly, who scored 46 goals in 117 matches during a 19-year international career and until recently was the Lionesses' all-time leading goalscorer, remains a familiar face in both the UK and US thanks to her work as a football analyst for Sky Sports, Fox and the BBC - the latter for whom she will be an expert summariser during the upcoming Euros.

Sporting Life followers can look forward to an exclusive Kelly Smith column and video preview ahead of every England group game, and every round of the knockout stage during Women's Euro 2022.

A trailblazer for the women's game, she spent more than a decade playing in the United States both at collegiate and professional level while also winning 14 major trophies with Arsenal including the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League.

Internationally, Kelly was part of the last Lionesses team to reach a major tournament final at the 2009 European Championship, where she scored in vain as England were narrowly beaten by old foes Germany.

During her playing career Kelly was nominated for FIFA's World Player of the Year award on four separate occasions and in 2015 was awarded the MBE for services to women's football.

Since retiring in 2017, alongside her TV analyst work she works as an ambassador for FIFA, Arsenal and the Women's Super League (WSL).

