Harry Kane celebrates
Harry Kane pips Mo Salah to Premier League Golden Boot

By Sporting Life
19:32 · SUN May 23, 2021

Harry Kane claimed the Premier League Golden Boot as Tottenham handed down Champions League heartbreak to Leicester and booked a European Conference League spot with a 4-2 win.

The Foxes were on course to add to their historic FA Cup victory last week with a top-four finish as two Jamie Vardy penalties either side of Kane’s leveller put them 2-1 up at the King Power Stadium.

But Kasper Schmeichel’s own goal and two Gareth Bale finishes condemned them to fifth place and ensured Spurs will play European football next season – albeit the third-tier competition.

Leicester spent 242 days in the top four, but missing out on the day that mattered the most will sting, even if this has been a campaign to remember.

It has been one to forget for Spurs as they posted their lowest Premier League finish since 2008 and Kane is now expected to press ahead with his designs to move on this summer.

Should he will leave then it will be on a personal high, winning the Golden Boot for a third time with 23 goals and also claiming the playmaker award with 14 assists, and the way he emotionally hugged several team-mates at the end of the game suggested he thinks he has played his last game for the club.

Premier League Golden Boot winners since 2010

  • 2010-11 Carlos Tevez (Man City), Dimitar Berbatov (Man Utd) 20
  • 2011-12 Robin Van Persie (Arsenal) 30
  • 2012-13 Robin Van Persie (Arsenal) 26
  • 2013-14 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 31
  • 2014-15 Sergio Aguero (Man City) 26
  • 2015-16 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 25
  • 2016-17 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 29
  • 2017-18 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 32
  • 2018-19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 22
  • 2019-20 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 23
  • 2020-21 Harry Kane (Tottenham) 23

Most Read Football

Football Tips