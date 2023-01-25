Age: 20

20 Position: Winger

Winger Club: Rennes

Rennes Country: Ghana

Everton's failed bid to land Arnaut Danjuma on loan has resulted in the Toffees revisiting a deal for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, reports suggest.

Recorded as the fastest player to compete in last year's World Cup, reaching a top speed of 35.7 kilometres per hour according to FIFA data, 2.4 km/h faster than Kylian Mbappé, the 20-year-old Ghanaian certainly is an exciting prospect.

Playing time has been an issue for Sulemana this term, which might give teams pause for thought. He's logged just 348 minutes in Rennes' 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign.