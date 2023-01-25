Sporting Life
Paper Talk Cutting Through - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Pacey winger with potential on Everton's radar

By Sporting Life
13:18 · WED January 25, 2023

Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Wednesday's focus is on Kamaldeen Sulemana.

  • Age: 20
  • Position: Winger
  • Club: Rennes
  • Country: Ghana

Everton's failed bid to land Arnaut Danjuma on loan has resulted in the Toffees revisiting a deal for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, reports suggest.

Recorded as the fastest player to compete in last year's World Cup, reaching a top speed of 35.7 kilometres per hour according to FIFA data, 2.4 km/h faster than Kylian Mbappé, the 20-year-old Ghanaian certainly is an exciting prospect.

Playing time has been an issue for Sulemana this term, which might give teams pause for thought. He's logged just 348 minutes in Rennes' 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign.

Kamaldeen Sulemana stats | Ligue 1 2022/23

However, Sulemana did have a productive 2021/22 season.

In just 1081 minutes of a breakout campaign, the winger scored four goals from 2.16 expected goals (xG) and recorded two assists from 1.82 expected assists (xA).

There is more to Sulemana's game than just pace with attacking output, though.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's Ligue 1 2021/22 shot map

Sulemana ranks in the high percentile for wingers in almost all defensive metrics.

Per FBRef, his numbers for tackles won, interceptions, ball recoveries and dribblers tackled rank among the best in 'big five' European leagues for his position.

It's undoubtedly a risk given the likely price, but, from the small amount we've seen of the youngster, Sulemana has the potential to make an impression in the Premier League.

Moises Caicedo - Transfer Blog

