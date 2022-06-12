The England midfielder, 26, missed a huge chunk of the 2021/22 season through injury but returned in time to help Leeds secure final-day survival.

Following the free transfer departure of club legend Fernandinho, it is no surprise City have turned their attention to Phillips, who Pep Guardiola is a well-known admirer of.

At the end of the season, the champions were 11/10 to take him to the Etihad - a price that has crashed over recent days.