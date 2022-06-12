Sporting Life
England midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Is Kalvin Phillips' Leeds career coming to a close?

Kalvin Phillips next club odds: Man City 1/2 to sign Leeds midfielder

By Sporting Life
19:55 · SUN June 12, 2022

Premier League champions Manchester City are now 1/2 to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United this summer.

The England midfielder, 26, missed a huge chunk of the 2021/22 season through injury but returned in time to help Leeds secure final-day survival.

Following the free transfer departure of club legend Fernandinho, it is no surprise City have turned their attention to Phillips, who Pep Guardiola is a well-known admirer of.

At the end of the season, the champions were 11/10 to take him to the Etihad - a price that has crashed over recent days.

Odds to sign Kalvin Phillips before September 3 (via Sky Bet)

  • Manchester City - 1/2
  • To stay at Leeds - 7/4
  • Liverpool - 12/1
  • Chelsea - 14/1
  • Arsenal - 16/1

Odds correct 1730 BST (12/06/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS