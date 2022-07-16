The 31-year-old becomes the club’s second acquisition of the summer following their move for England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Koulibaly has signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will boost defensive options following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Koulibaly told his new club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea. It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League.

“Chelsea first came to get me in 2016 but we didn’t quite make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the Premier League to play for them.”