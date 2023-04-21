James Cantrill previews Juventus v Napoli in Serie A and provides his best bet.
2pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime at 2/1 (Unibet)
It has been a funny old week for these two clubs.
Napoli were dumped out of the Champions League while Juventus had their points deduction rescinded.
This has taken the Old Lady eighth in the table, to third and completely changed the complexion of their season.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side now have Champions League qualification well within their grasp and a Europa League semi-final on the horizon.
On commentary in Naples on Wednesday evening, Martin Keown said the defeat to AC Milan, that dumped Napoli out of the Champions League, threatened to derail Napoli’s season.
That is a bit far-fetched, considering they are 14 points clear at the top of the division. Injuries to Matteo Politano, Mario Rui and Amir Rrahmani in that fixture were not ideal, but Luciano Spalletti’s side were bolstered by the return of VICTOR OSIMHEN.
The Capocannoniere chasing frontman had been absent from I Ciucciarelli’s starting line-up for the previous four games.
Osimhen grabbed what proved to be a consolation against Milan, and even though his supremo said he struggled in midweek, I think he will be amongst the goals in Turin.
Bagging 21 domestically, and boasting a goals per 90 of 0.98, makes the 21/10 about him to SCORE ANYTIME simply too big.
Score prediction: Juventus 1-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)
Odds correct at 1120 BST (21/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.