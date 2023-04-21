Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Victor Osimhen celebrates

Juventus v Napoli tips: Serie A best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:25 · FRI April 21, 2023

James Cantrill previews Juventus v Napoli in Serie A and provides his best bet.

Football betting tips: Serie A

2pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime at 2/1 (Unibet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

It has been a funny old week for these two clubs.

Napoli were dumped out of the Champions League while Juventus had their points deduction rescinded.

This has taken the Old Lady eighth in the table, to third and completely changed the complexion of their season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side now have Champions League qualification well within their grasp and a Europa League semi-final on the horizon.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Juventus 15/8 | Draw 11/5 | Napoli 6/4

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

On commentary in Naples on Wednesday evening, Martin Keown said the defeat to AC Milan, that dumped Napoli out of the Champions League, threatened to derail Napoli’s season.

That is a bit far-fetched, considering they are 14 points clear at the top of the division. Injuries to Matteo Politano, Mario Rui and Amir Rrahmani in that fixture were not ideal, but Luciano Spalletti’s side were bolstered by the return of VICTOR OSIMHEN.

The Capocannoniere chasing frontman had been absent from I Ciucciarelli’s starting line-up for the previous four games.

Osimhen

Osimhen grabbed what proved to be a consolation against Milan, and even though his supremo said he struggled in midweek, I think he will be amongst the goals in Turin.

Bagging 21 domestically, and boasting a goals per 90 of 0.98, makes the 21/10 about him to SCORE ANYTIME simply too big.

Juventus v Napoli best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Victor Osimhen to score anytime at 2/1 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Juventus 1-3 Napoli (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)

Odds correct at 1120 BST (21/04/23)

Newcastle's Alexander Isak
ALSO READ: our preview for Newcastle's Premier League clash with Tottenham

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS