Sporting Life's Coppa Italia final preview between Juventus and Inter Milan, including best bets and score prediction
Juventus v Inter Milan tips: Coppa Italia final best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:04 · WED May 11, 2022

The Stadio Olimpico hosts a Coppa Italia final including fierce rivals Juventus and Inter Milan. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the match-up, expecting Juve to pepper the Inter goal.

Football betting tips: Coppa Italia final

1.5pts Juventus 13+ total shots at Evens (Sky Bet)

There's no contest as to who is better between the sides this season. Inter are embroiled in a tight Serie A title fight with their city rivals, while Juventus are far behind in fourth place.

Still, in a Derby d'Italia in the shape of a cup final will be highly-competitive in a feast of midweek football.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV Channel: Premier Sports 1

Juventus 13/5 | Draw 9/4 | Inter Milan 11/10

Inter's performances in the league, where they've been the best team by some distance on expected goal difference (+42.1 xGD) make them the rightful favourites to win the Coppa Italia.

Averaging 2.25 expected goals for (xGF) per game is no mean feat, despite the entertaining nature of Serie A in recent seasons.

There are, however, four teams with better defensive underlying numbers than Simone Inzaghi's men. One of which is Juventus.

While Juve don't especially pose as much of a threat going forward as their opponents, often looking stagnant in attack, they do love a pop at goal.

For a team that average 14.4 shots per game in the league, the evens available for JUVENTUS 13+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal in what is unlikely to be a cagey final.

Facing such a dominant Inter Milan team might put you off picking Massimiliano Allegri's side to breach that mark. On the contrary, I think the fact Inter could be ahead for a good portion of the game would boost the chances of the selection landing.

Inter have led in both the Serie A matches between these teams this season, conceding 16 shots at the San Siro and 23 shots at Juventus' Allianz Stadium.

As a result, 13+ looks a low line to draw at the prices.

Juventus v Inter Milan best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Juventus 13+ total shots at Evens (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (11/05/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

