The Stadio Olimpico hosts a Coppa Italia final including fierce rivals Juventus and Inter Milan. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the match-up, expecting Juve to pepper the Inter goal.
1.5pts Juventus 13+ total shots at Evens (Sky Bet)
There's no contest as to who is better between the sides this season. Inter are embroiled in a tight Serie A title fight with their city rivals, while Juventus are far behind in fourth place.
Still, in a Derby d'Italia in the shape of a cup final will be highly-competitive in a feast of midweek football.
Inter's performances in the league, where they've been the best team by some distance on expected goal difference (+42.1 xGD) make them the rightful favourites to win the Coppa Italia.
Averaging 2.25 expected goals for (xGF) per game is no mean feat, despite the entertaining nature of Serie A in recent seasons.
There are, however, four teams with better defensive underlying numbers than Simone Inzaghi's men. One of which is Juventus.
While Juve don't especially pose as much of a threat going forward as their opponents, often looking stagnant in attack, they do love a pop at goal.
For a team that average 14.4 shots per game in the league, the evens available for JUVENTUS 13+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal in what is unlikely to be a cagey final.
Facing such a dominant Inter Milan team might put you off picking Massimiliano Allegri's side to breach that mark. On the contrary, I think the fact Inter could be ahead for a good portion of the game would boost the chances of the selection landing.
Inter have led in both the Serie A matches between these teams this season, conceding 16 shots at the San Siro and 23 shots at Juventus' Allianz Stadium.
As a result, 13+ looks a low line to draw at the prices.
Score prediction: Juventus 1-1 Inter Milan (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1400 BST (11/05/22)
