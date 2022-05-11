The Stadio Olimpico hosts a Coppa Italia final including fierce rivals Juventus and Inter Milan. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the match-up, expecting Juve to pepper the Inter goal.

There's no contest as to who is better between the sides this season. Inter are embroiled in a tight Serie A title fight with their city rivals, while Juventus are far behind in fourth place. Still, in a Derby d'Italia in the shape of a cup final will be highly-competitive in a feast of midweek football.

Inter's performances in the league, where they've been the best team by some distance on expected goal difference (+42.1 xGD) make them the rightful favourites to win the Coppa Italia. Averaging 2.25 expected goals for (xGF) per game is no mean feat, despite the entertaining nature of Serie A in recent seasons. There are, however, four teams with better defensive underlying numbers than Simone Inzaghi's men. One of which is Juventus.

While Juve don't especially pose as much of a threat going forward as their opponents, often looking stagnant in attack, they do love a pop at goal. For a team that average 14.4 shots per game in the league, the evens available for JUVENTUS 13+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal in what is unlikely to be a cagey final. CLICK HERE to back Juventus 13+ total shots with Sky Bet Facing such a dominant Inter Milan team might put you off picking Massimiliano Allegri's side to breach that mark. On the contrary, I think the fact Inter could be ahead for a good portion of the game would boost the chances of the selection landing. Inter have led in both the Serie A matches between these teams this season, conceding 16 shots at the San Siro and 23 shots at Juventus' Allianz Stadium. As a result, 13+ looks a low line to draw at the prices.

